The past four years here at the Gainesville Daily Register have been a thrill of a lifetime. Captaining the sports department for Cooke County has been an honor I will treasure for the rest of my life.
All nine schools I’ve had the pleasure of covering have meant so much to me. Gainesville, Muenster, Lindsay, Valley View, Era, Whitesboro, Callisburg, Collinsville and Sacred Heart are terrific schools filled with upstanding athletes that I will dearly miss covering.
To be able to tell their stories gave me so much pride and joy. There are some truly amazing people in this area and I will absolutely miss being a part of this community.
Also, I want to say a sincere thank you to the coaches of these schools. Not only did they provide me with all their time and attention, they helped me cultivate what I believe to be top-notch coverage of the area that I was extremely proud of.
Moreover, many of these coaches that I’ve had the pleasure of working with have become friends. Having a shared passion for sports and being able to talk about them on a constant basis is something I never took for granted and will always remember.
I cherished my time with the coaches because I felt like I was learning a great deal while also connecting with them on something they cared equally about.
Finally, while I am moving on to a non-sports job, sports writing will always be ingrained in me. For the past decade, nothing got be out of bed with more zest than knowing I was getting paid to write and watch sports.
It was a dream that I never took for granted and spent my entire adult life striving towards. Watching teams celebrate their state championships or key playoff victories will be memories that will be ingrained in me forever.
Nothing comes close to the thrill of being a small part of the sports in this area and I truly hope that I made as much of an impact on this area as it did on me.
Thank you for everything.
Patrick
