The Collinsville Lady Pirates basketball team is rolling its way through district play so far, racking up four victories in their first four tilts.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Lady Pirates dominated Tioga from the opening tip.
Collinsville exploded in the first quarter for a 37-4 lead on the way to a 57-9 halftime advantage. They never looked back and cruised to an 87-22 victory.
Head coach Daniel Johnson said the team was motivated to win. Bragging rights were on the line between the two schools that are just seven miles apart.
“Our main goal is to get better at what we do,” Johnson said. “My message to them before the game was to make your craft better and try to get it to where it’s polished. I told them not to look at the scoreboard, but I really believe we played at a high level. We made eight 3s in the first quarter alone. It was by four different girls, so that tells me a lot.”
Sometimes the Lady Pirates don’t have the best performances in blowout games, but Johnson said he was genuinely pleased with the quality of play Tuesday.
“We wanted to get better offensively and defensively and there are some games like that where I didn’t think we played that great but against Tioga, we played great and got a lot better,” Johnson said. “Our kids are really getting it this year and we’re really starting to pick it up. We’re starting to get more creative with our game. I’m really excited because I really feel like we’re back to peaking again.”
While there were five players that scored in double figures, Johnson said it was good for some of the bench players to gain some valuable playing time.
“I think Madison Ashton had her best game of the year,” Johnson said. “She performed at a high level and she played extremely fast. I’m extremely proud of the way she performed. I’m also proud of Jennifer Lucas, who had seven points and eight rebounds. Katie Johnson also played really good and Tarin Andrews had five rebounds. Abigail Martin also played at an extremely high level and she knew exactly where to go at all times.”
Carrie Johnson led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 16 points, including four 3s. Johnson recently made history.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Johnson moved into first place all-time in 3-pointers when she passed Arizona’s Ashley Wirtzberger, who set the record at 500 in 2010.
Johnson currently sits at 521 3-pointers made. She is also just 43 points away from hitting the 3,000 point plateau.
Her father Daniel Johnson said her talent stems from all the hours she puts into improving her game.
“She didn’t set any records when she started playing and I think that’s pretty neat what she’s done,” Johnson said. “She’s here before practice. She stays after practice. She shoots at home on the weekends and she does the extra stuff to get better. She’s not the best athlete, but she had to work extra hard to get as good as she is.”
Her sister Katie Johnson had 10 points while Gracie Cavin added 12 points. Katy Claytor had 11 points.
Brittney Fields finished with 10 points, including her 2,000th point scored.
“I can’t say enough about Brittney Fields and she had 10 points with seven rebounds,” Johnson said. “She’s on pace to getting to 1,500 rebounds. Any time you score 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds is big.”
Aside from the offense, Johnson said the defense was in the right place the entire game.
“Defensively, we played fast and got a ton of deflections and a ton of steals,” Johnson said. “We had 30 steals in the game. We’re getting better and better and better. We’re flowing to the ball better and we’re just in sync. They really enjoy playing with each other and they’ve really started to do that.”
At 22-6 on the season, the Lady Pirates are looking primed for another lengthy playoff run. They’ll continue district play Friday, Jan. 24, at home against Lindsay.
Johnson said he has much respect for the Lady Knights.
“Lindsay plays hard and they’re coached very well,” Johnson said. “They play a man defense and they try to put pressure on you the entire game. It’s a game that you can’t take for granted at all. We’re going to have to bring our A game. We want to complete the mission of making the playoffs. That’s our No. 1 goal, and if we can beat them Friday night, that puts us in the driver’s seat for the tournament.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
