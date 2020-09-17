Just two games into the season, the Valley View Eagles are enduring injuries like it’s the playoffs. A host of Eagles are on the mend after their 55-8 loss at the hands of Bells last Friday.
While Valley View head coach Curtis King said his team could feel sorry for itself, the Eagles will have to push forward with who they have in an attempt to dethrone the Lindsay Knights, who are already on a roll at 3-0 this season.
“We’re beat up and we’re trying to put kids in the right position, which means we have to bring some younger kids up to help, but to me everything is an opportunity,” King said. “If someone goes down, you get a chance to step in and take his place. No excuses.”
As a result of having to call up some players from the JV team, the Eagles won’t have a JV game this week, which King said is frustrating to see.
King said he has never experienced so many injuries in one season and as for how the Eagles plan to overcome them, they will have to adapt to the new challenges.
“You have to adjust what you do and how you do it,” King said. “If you don’t have the same guy, you have to find someone else that can play it. We won’t change a lot and we’re still going into the game with the same thought process.”
The Knights sport a high-octane passing attack and through two games this season, the Eagles have only dealt with run-oriented teams in Ponder and Bells.
King said he knows his defense will be tested.
“They’re going to throw it 100 times and we’re going to figure out if we’re ready for it or not,” King said. “When you don’t see a ton of passing in practice, it’s kind of hard to get used to it. You have to be ready for the bubble screens and you have to know what plays they run and how they run them. We’re going to work against that this week and figure something out.”
Lindsay’s spread offense may force the Eagles to switch up their defensive identity a bit and King said they will mix it up Friday, Sept. 18.
“They can only throw it to five guys,” King said. “Their quarterback doesn’t like to run a whole lot and he wants to throw the ball. You’ve got to get pressure on him, but I don’t know if you have to blitz him. If you do that, then that means some areas are uncovered. We have to do better on the defensive line.”
Defensively, the Knights have gone under the radar a bit with their offense grabbing most of the headlines and averaging just under 50 points a game.
“They haven’t given up anything this year,” King said. “They’re not big up front, but they’re fast and they play pretty physical. Last week, we played big and physical but not very fast. This is totally the opposite.”
The Eagles are notably young this season and aside from executing better, King said his team needs to grow up fast.
“We need to quit finding ways to beat ourselves,” King said. “The last two weeks, it’s been more about what we did than what the other team did. We’ve missed assignments and that’s the only way to put it. We’re not cutting them any slack really. No one cares and no one is cutting us slack, so why should I cut us slack?”
