The Muenster Hornets finally got to start hitting again. Over the weekend, they held their first intra-squad scrimmage and it allowed head coach Brady Carney and his coaching staff to get a more accurate pulse of the team.
Saturday, Aug. 8, Carney instantly reviewed the film of the scrimmage and while there were some areas that needed cleaning up, across the board, it was a good start to the season.
“There was a lot of mental mistakes,” Carney said. “For example, the linebackers weren’t seeing the little things like linemen pulling, but it’s the little things that you have to get better at through reps and full pads. There was lots of room for improvement, but the hustle, the dedication, everyone being on time and the overall effort during practice has been as good as we’ve had in a long time.”
Carney said his players enjoyed getting physical with each other and Monday, Aug. 10, the Hornets extended that attitude with what is called a 4-on-3 drill that has the safety and the running back going full speed at each other trying to make a play.
“You’ve got three defensive players – a defensive lineman, a linebacker and a safety and four offensive players – with two linemen, a fullback and a running back,” Carney said. “The more they’re out there hitting, hopefully that transitions into a game. It’s mainly for the younger players. The seniors understand what we want out of it.”
Promoting that competitive spirit is also a prime directive this time of year, according to Carney.
“We want kids fired up and enjoying the physical part of the game,” Carney said. “That’s a big reason why guys play football is because of the controlled chaos. Hopefully they find that enthusiasm trying to find those big hits.”
The Hornets still have another intra-squad scrimmage planned and Carney said reviewing more film is the ideal benefit from it because coaches aren’t able to see everything they need to during practice.
“They need to see what they’re doing wrong so them being able to see it on film helps them during practice,” Carney said. “We’ll look at it and come back Monday to try to improve on things. I saw a lot of mistakes on film. We weren’t carrying out our fakes all the way. The fullbacks weren’t running as hard as they can and that’s not going to sell it to the linebacker.”
The minute aspects of the game of football can make or break a team’s season. Carney said it’s important to soak in the time they have to work on it now before the season gets rolling.
Aspects like steps, stances and staying flat on the line of scrimmage for defensive linemen are keys this time of year.
“For us, it’s one of those things we’ve always done here that allows us to be who we are and meet our expectations,” Carney said. “You may take a defensive end that makes a great play one time, but he didn’t do it as coached. Who’s to say the opposing offensive coordinator didn’t see that and now they’re going to run something to offset that. We’re trying to coach them up on those little things to hopefully prevent something bigger than happening.”
The Hornets will be young this season with many sophomores having to step up from JV to start on varsity this fall, so these first few weeks of practice are a crucial learning curve for them to get up to speed.
“Take a kid like Colton Deckard for example,” Carney said. “He played [outside] linebacker last year and now we’re moving him to [inside] linebacker. We’re moving him from tight end to fullback. It’s like he’s starting over almost. Now, as a mike linebacker, his job is to play downhill without hesitation. He’s behind because it’s all new. I try to spend those first two weeks trying to overload the kids. Hopefully, we’ve got our whole base offense and defense in these first two weeks so we can tweak as the season goes along.”
Carney said he saw Deckard’s improvement in Monday’s practice and it illustrated just how valuable reviewing film can be.
The upperclassmen are ahead of the curve, according to Carney, who said they are leading by example.
“If I need a scout team wide receiver or tackle, the seniors are the first ones to step up,” Carney said. “There are only four seniors, but they’re doing a tremendous job of leading the younger kids in a positive way.”
The next few weeks, the Hornets will turn their attention to special teams including, punts, punt returns, extra points and field goals.
They’ll have to do so without what has been a constant for the past several seasons in kicker Trey McTaggart.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to have Trey McTaggart,” Carney said. “It’s easy. You just go out there and watch him kick. There’s not much coaching. There isn’t a lot of critiquing and fixing him. He just had it. Now we’re trying to figure out who the punter and who the kicker is. It’s a big loss.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.