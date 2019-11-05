For five consecutive seasons, the Muenster Hornets have been the class of their district. After defeating Era 49-0 on Friday, Nov. 1, the Hornets clinched their fifth straight season where they went undefeated in district play.
The Hornets secured the district title the week before against Tioga, but Muenster head coach Brady Carney and his team were amped up to finish the regular season off with another clean district run.
“The first and foremost thing for us is we want to be district champs and then we want to be playing in December so finishing out the way we did meant something to all those guys out there,” Carney said. “We actually talked about it a little bit throughout the week because the kids aren’t dumb and they could very easily overlook somebody.”
Carney said Era nearly took the lead to start the game as it drove down into Muenster territory, but Muenster held on fourth down.
The offense scored on its second drive of the game and Muenster never looked back.
“They drove it to the 5-yard line and we held them,” Carney said. “We got the ball back. They held us and we ended up having to punt. We held them and scored right after and then they fumbled and we returned the kickoff for a touchdown.”
Carney said while Era, which is 0-9 on the season, is down currently, he doesn’t think they will be down for long.
“They don’t have a ton of talent, but their eighth grade and freshmen groups are both, in my opinion, good enough to win some football games and to have some success in the next few years,” Carney said. “Coach [Aaron] Fortenberry has done a tremendous job with what he’s got right now.”
Muenster has a bye week to close out their regular season before they begin another playoff run.
The Hornets have won their past two games by the combined score of 99-6.
“I think we’re actually playing our best football right now,” Carney said. “I don’t think we had one turnover [against Era]. It took us six or seven plays to get going but overall, I was really impressed. We still have some areas we need to work on, but offensively I feel like we’re probably playing better right now than we have all year. So it’s a good time to be kind of hitting your peak going to the playoffs.”
This is the first time Carney has experienced having a bye to finish the regular season and he said it has come at a good time, despite thinking earlier this season that it might hinder the team.
“We need it because we had some kids get banged up the other day,” Carney said. “Obviously you want to rest up but this the first time I’ve ever done it. It can make for a long period of time with no break. We’ve been going since Aug. 6. It’s been almost three months at six days a week. The bye came at a good time, though. I’d rather have in the middle of year probably but now I look back on it this year, it’s fallen at the perfect time.”
