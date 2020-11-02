With their bye week coming after their 18-7 loss to Windthorst, the Muenster Hornets made good use of their time off and rebounded with a 58-6 win over Chico on Friday, Oct. 30.
As the team prepares for its final regular season game of the year against Petrolia, head coach Brady Carney said his team is rounding into shape at the right time.
“Like I told the boys, if they can play with the same effort and intensity they did against Windthorst, we’re a tough out against anybody in our region,” Carney said. “To me, there isn’t this clear-cut, dominant team in our region. We’re not the same team we were in week one, two or three. We’ve got to get past this week against Petrolia. It’s going to be a very physical football game.”
The Pirates are 6-2 on the season and coming off a 64-18 defeat at the hands of Windthorst.
One of the reasons Carney expects this week’s tilt against the Pirates to be so physical is the size Petrolia boasts on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“Five kids came over to Petrolia from Henrietta and made them a much better football team,” Carney said. “They were 12-12 halfway through the second quarter against Windthorst before Windthorst turned it on. The main thing that is concerning is their size. It’s going to be tough for us to control the line of scrimmage on the offensive side.”
Carney anticipates the Hornets having a tough time running between the tackles against the Pirates, but he has faith the Hornets can find their stride with more runs to the outside.
The Pirates base out of an odd defensive front, but Carney said that could always change because of what the Hornets do on offense.
“You don’t see a lot of teams run a Wing-T offense under center like we do,” Carney said. “We don’t really get a feel for what other teams do defensive until we kind of get through the first quarter and see how they line up to our formations.”
Petrolia employs the spread formation on offense with a variety of nuances to it. The Pirates also run a ton of counter players and Carney said his linebackers will have to be able to tackle and make plays in space.
The Hornets didn’t punt all game and they were 6-of-6 on their extra points against Chico.
Muenster senior quarterback Trent Anderle found his groove with his passing game and Carney said that’s something the Hornets are going to need against Petrolia and for the playoffs especially.
“We need to be better at throwing the ball and I thought we were against Chico,” Carney said. “It didn’t take us long to get going, especially after the bye week. We also had seven or eight kids run the ball at about eight to 10 yards per carry and Anderle had six rushes for about 140 yards and a couple touchdowns.”
Carney lauded Anderle for his maturation at the quarterback position and said the team is much better because of it.
As for the importance of this game against Petrolia, the Hornets need to win to secure the second playoff seed out of District 7-2A Division II.
“It’s important to play well and it’s important to win,” Carney said. “You want to have a higher seed in the playoffs and there’s a big difference in my opinion between that second and third seed with who you are going to see in the second round if you’re lucky to get past the first round. The higher seed really helps your playoff pairings. That’s the main thing. Of course you want momentum going into the playoffs, but you want that higher seed.”
