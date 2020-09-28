The Muenster Hornets were reeling two weeks ago. They put up back-to-back losses to Lindsay and Blue Ridge, but in the past two weeks, the Hornets were able to flip the script.
Muenster has posted back-to-back shutouts and is coming off a 46-0 victory against Valley View on Friday, Sept. 25.
The Hornets got off to a terrific start by instantly capitalizing on two Valley View turnovers and head coach Brady Carney said that gave them the fuel to finish the game off the right way.
“Anytime you can do what we did and convert both turnovers into points within the first two minutes of the game and go up 16-0, I think that takes the wind out of the opposing team’s sails and puts it in our favor,” Carney said. “I definitely think a quick start is always good, but it doesn’t mean you’re always going to win. Sometimes you can get too relaxed, but I didn’t think we did that. We did a good job.”
Offensively, Carney was happy with the Hornets’ performance, but specifically in their ground attack, he said they were able to get to the edge effectively which meant several facets were going well.
“We run a play called jet and it’s basically a pitch to the fullback or tailback and it’s designed to hit the edge and be an outside play,” Carney said. “I think Jonathan Wheeler had a 40-yarder and a 60-yarder and Colton Deckard had an 80-yarder. We were able to execute and get to the edge easier than I anticipated and that goes back to us blocking better than we did three weeks ago. I thought our line did a really good job setting the edge for us.”
On the defensive side, Carney said it’s always good to pitch a shutout.
“It’s always our expectation and we’re a defensive-minded team first and Valley View has some good players,” Carney said. “We were able to keep Colby and Logan Lewis in check and I think we’re pretty good against the run. I thought Valley View would throw deep to Colby and they only threw the ball 10 times. We held him to 18 carries for 80 yards and that goes back to our defensive line, which I thought played really well.”
The Hornets have had a scheduling carousel the past few days. They were originally slated to face Wichita Falls Rider’s JV team and then Cooper, but are now playing Texas Wind Home School on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Aledo.
Muenster’s tilt against Texas Wind is its final non-district game of the season before they face Era in two weeks.
“I hope the confidence we’re building now carries over into district,” Carney said. “We’re playing the best football we’ve played all year at the right time and you would expect that with a bunch of sophomores. You would anticipate some early bumps in the road, but like I told them, they need to be playing like juniors and not sophomores and I feel like we’re doing that.”
In the meantime, Carney hopes they can clean up the small mistakes they made.
“I wasn’t really happy with the passing game,” Carney said. “We had two picks and missed some wide-open wide receivers. I felt like that was one area we weren’t great in and we still struggled to run the ball inside the tackles at times. Those are things we’re going to try to get better at this week.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.