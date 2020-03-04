If Tuesday’s Class 2A regional quarterfinal game is any indication of the direction the Muenster Hornets are heading, the future is bright for this year’s team.
Muenster was on fire offensively throughout the game, scoring at will from all over the court.
Along with the Hornets’ smothering, long-bodied defense, they punched their ticket back to the regional tournament with a 55-25 victory over rival Lindsay on Tuesday, March 3, in Bowie.
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook had his concerns about the team as recently as a few weeks ago, but he said the team is rounding into form at the right time.
“I was kind of on the fence about it earlier about us being a dangerous team and what the long-range forecast looked like for this team, but in the last week and a half, something has clicked with these guys and they are playing well,” Cook said.
Defense has always been a priority for the Hornets.
After a solid first half defensively, the Hornets locked down and held Lindsay to four points in each of the third and fourth quarters. Cook said to do that in the third round of the playoffs is a good sign.
“I told them in the locker room at halftime that to hold a team in the regional qualifier to 17 points in the half, I have absolutely no complaints,” Cook said. “We were doing everything we had worked on defensively. We just needed to make some shots on offense. It wasn’t turnovers. It was a slower-paced game. I wanted to make sure we kept running and when we did, we got some easier transition baskets.”
The head of the snake was Major Eldridge, whose 25 points led all players. Eldridge had four 3-pointers on the night as the tallest player on the Muenster squad.
Cook said once that part of Eldridge’s game is cooking, there is no stopping him.
“They weren’t going to come out and guard him so he just said, ‘OK, I’ll shoot it,” Cook said. “He’s versatile. He’s one of the better passers on our team. He can finish inside and he’s obviously the biggest guy on the floor most of the time. Then he can step out. He’s got that soft touch and range. He’s hard to guard and his success through four years of high school is proof of that.”
The Hornets had three players in double digits. Bryson Culwell had 12 points and Danny Luttmer was second on the team with 13 points.
Cook said Luttmer’s energy and passion was driving the team all game long.
Luttmer said he is happy he and the Hornets have come out on top in the rivalry between Muenster and Lindsay.
“This is my fourth year playing Lindsay and last year was a really close game, but it’s just one of those deals,” Luttmer said. “They live about 10 miles away from us. It’s always going to be a battle. I’m just glad we were able to execute.”
Muenster was incredibly efficient with its long-range offense, going 7-of-13 from beyond the arc.
Luttmer said this team can be incredibly lethal if it plays like it did Tuesday.
“We played really well,” Luttmer said. “You feed it in the post and we kick it out and it’s bombs away. When we came out in the third quarter, we made a few buckets and they had to call a timeout. We were all energy and you could tell their energy kept going way. We kept putting it to them.”
Luttmer said the Hornets have what it takes to return to the state tournament like they did in 2018.
“I think we can go all the way and like coach Cook said in the locker room, he thinks we’re the hottest team in the region right now,” Luttmer said. “If we keep playing like we’re playing, there is no limit for us.”
Muenster will face McLeod at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the Class 2A regional semifinal game in McKinney. If the Hornets win, they will face the winner between Alvord and Martin’s Mill on Saturday, March 7.
