The Muenster Hornets closed out their regular season on a high note with their fifth shutout of the season.
Muenster crushed Petrolia 48-0 to finish district play at 3-1 and in the process locked up the second seed in District 7-2A Division II.
Head coach Brady Carney said it was nice to head into the playoffs feeling good about the team’s game.
“I think we’re playing the best football we’ve played and we’re peaking at the right time,” Carney said. “I really wanted the second seed and they played hard. We’re really playing solid on defense and I’m really happy where we’re at. I think we’re a tough out for anybody. Who’s to say we can have an upset?”
Carney was worried about Petrolia’s size headed into the game, but the Hornets were unaffected.
“They probably average 270 pounds across the front and I thought their skill kids were better on film than they were Friday,” Carney said. “I’m not taking anything away from our kids. We played well, but they were tied at 12-12 with Windthorst. We played really well overall.”
The Hornets put together one of their most complete performances of the season as their offense was lethal to the tune of 591 yards, including 353 on the ground and 238 through the air.
Muenster also dominated time of possession at 31 minutes compared to just 16 for Petrolia.
Senior quarterback Trent Anderle was efficient with his passing attack, going 10-for-16 for three touchdowns. On the receiving end of those passes was junior wideout Grant Hess, who hauled in five catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Jonathan Wheeler added three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown to go along with his 89 yards of rushing on 13 carries.
Carney knows the passing game will have to step up in the playoffs, so to see this type of performance has him optimistic for the future.
“After we played Windthorst, it was something we needed to get better at and that’s what we’ve been working on the past three weeks,” Carney said. “I feel like we’re much better at that area more than we have been this year. Grant had a huge night. [Wheeler] had a good night. Grant uses his body type at 6-3, 190 pounds. Jonathan is shifty as well. Overall, we’re definitely improving.”
Along with Wheeler, seven other Hornets saw carries and junior Devon Dickerson had 89 yards on six carries for a touchdown while sophomore Colton Deckard had 49 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Hornets suffocated Petrolia and limited it to just 153 total yards and just 32 total rushing yards.
Carney said he couldn’t have asked for a better game from his defense.
“We were really good, especially against the run,” Carney said. “Our defensive ends and tackles are doing a great job. We also had two interceptions, so our secondary played well. Petrolia was 5-2 so it’s not like they’re a bad team.”
One wart on the game however was the amount of penalties the Hornets committed. Muenster had 11 penalties that went for 100 yards.
Carney said those have to be eliminated.
“The biggest negative for us was the penalties and we got called for a lot of cut blocks,” Carney said. “Most of them happened early and I kind of got onto the boys about their focus early in the game. I could tell we weren’t mentally ready to play early. After I got onto them, I thought things really got cleaned up.”
The second-seeded Hornets (7-3) will begin their playoff journey against the third-seeded Santo Wildcats (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Lake Worth.
