The Muenster Hornets have an odd kink in their schedule this week as they transition away from district play to finish up their non-district schedule against Cedar Hill Newman International Academy on Friday, Oct. 18, before returning to their district slate against Tioga.
Newman is a relatively new program and as a result, the Hornets don’t have a wealth of information on it.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said the team’s speed stuck out when reviewing tape.
“They’re on the verge of wanting to be part of the charter school system, which is part of the UIL with about a 300-kid enrollment and high school,” Carney said. “This is maybe their third year in existence. You watch them on film and they have a lot of speed at the skill position. That’s where they’re kind of scary.”
As for how the Hornets will need to handle that speed, Carney hopes his team can match it.
“We hope our kids are playing fast all the time, so for us, it’s about tackling in space,” Carney said. “We’ve missed a few tackles here and there. We have to emphasize closing down gaps, tackling in space and doing your job. We don’t have the greatest speed in the world and we’re not going to win any medals. It’s just about keeping those kids contained as much as we can.”
Newman has a dynamic running back that the Hornets have pegged and Carney expects it to play out of the spread formation on offense.
“We hope we can keep him in check,” Carney said. “Hopefully, if he gets one, we hope it’s just one. But other than that, we’ve got to swarm to the football and tackle in space.”
Carney said Newman plays an even defensive front, but this season, the Hornets haven’t always seen on game day what the opposing team has shown on tape.
“A lot of times what we see on film might not be what we get,” Carney said. “So we’re expecting to see an even front, but their offense is concerning too.”
Newman is 3-1 this season and coming off a 40-0 win. Muenster took down Cumby 23-6 to open district play.
As a coach, Carney hasn’t experienced a non-district game in the middle of district, so this is an entirely new situation for him and the Hornets.
“Last year, we played all our district games and then we had an audition at the very end for the playoffs against Windthorst,” Carney said. “So this is first time I think I’ve ever done this. I can’t answer that until we play it. I hope that we’ve coached our kids to understand that the effort we get into district game, we have to have the same effort we get all year long now. Hopefully we’re playing hard against everybody.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
