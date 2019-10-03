It’s rare for the Muenster Hornets to lose, let alone lose twice in a row. They are in danger of doing so for the first time in 10 seasons when they host Childress at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Hornet Stadium.
The Hornets are coming off a 12-7 loss to Valley View on Friday, Sept. 27, and are facing a Childress squad that gave Muenster its first loss of last season — a 42-17 defeat.
“Childress has big kids up front on the offense and defensive line,” Muenster head coach Brady Carney said. “They’ve got a really good running back. He’s not [Valley View’s Clint Epperson’s] build. He’s not 195 pounds, but he’s 160 and he’s fast. He’s a breakaway guy at any moment. You know, you give him a crease like we did Clint and he can hurt you.”
After falling flat against Pottsboro on Sept. 13, and recently to Valley View, Carney said this year’s team is playing a tough non-district schedule. As a result, Carney is tempering his expectations for the early portion of the season.
“We knew coming in that with our schedule the way it was due our success in 2017, it was going to be tough at first,” Carney said. “Last year bringing back the team that we had, we probably would be OK. And we may lose a couple here and there. This year, we knew going in that coming out of our pre-district schedule, if we could be 4-2, we felt like that would probably be a win for us. If we are 3-3, there’s no shame in that either.”
This year’s Childress Bobcats have struggled to start the season, however.
They are 0-4 and have been outscored by an average of 18 points through their first four games.
Defensively they’re struggling, giving up 32.5 points per game.
Still, Carney and the Hornets are taking the Bobcats seriously, primarily their running back. If the defense can hold their own, Carney said they will have a shot to win the game.
“He’s a fast kid and you can tell he’s kind of the focal point of their offense,” Carney said. “So for us to have success, we’ve got to control that line of scrimmage. And they’re big on both sides just like Valley View. If our offense and special teams can take care of themselves, and we can hold him and check, we’ve got a chance to play with them.”
The Hornets struggled to get their own ground game going against Valley View. Their hope this week is to control the ball and the clock.
“The goal for our offense especially last week was to keep our offense on the field,” Carney said. “We had a nine-minute drive. You don’t hear that very often. Then the wind is kind of out of our sails a little bit when we don’t finish. But that was our game plan. We wanted to keep the ball in our hands and to do that we need to be able to run the football. We weren’t able to do that.”
Muenster’s passing game has grown the past two weeks and Carney said he hopes the team can continue to trend in the right direction.
“Two weeks in a row, we’ve shown improvements in the passing game, which we knew we had to,” Carney said. “But now we can’t take a step back on the other side. We’re going to continue to do what we’re doing as far as practice with improving our passing game. But we’ve got to focus a lot on our run game, especially the goal line.”
The Hornets have traditionally been a punishing, ground-heavy team and opposing defenses usually try to take their runners out of the equation.
Carney expects to see the same thing from Childress on Friday.
“They will slide and down and walk around back or down so it looks like an odd front, but I fully expect to see either five or six men on the defensive line,” Carney said. “Then [the] linebackers are three yards up to the football. That’s what I expect to see every week. We’ve got to be able to adjust a little bit quicker.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
