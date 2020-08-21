As the Muenster Hornets gear up for their first game of the season next week against Alvord, they had one chance at a dress rehearsal Thursday, Aug. 20, when they played Nocona in their first and only scrimmage.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney went home Thursday night and instantly began reviewing film, where he saw plenty of positives on both sides of the ball.
“We outscored 25-0 in the live half, but during the game, it’s hard to evaluate, but once I saw the film, I thought our defensive line really fired off the ball and our defensive ends did a good job,” Carney said. “The secondary was very physical and I thought they covered well. The linebackers were a little slow and I thought Ty Sanders at outside linebacker did well.”
The linebackers needed to react a bit faster and read their keys better in Carney’s opinion, but he said part of the reason they struggled was their inexperience and he thought the scrimmage was a good way for them to work the kinks out.
The Hornets have traditionally been defense-first and Carney naturally has a defensive mindset when reviewing film.
“It always has been,” Carney said of his eye for defense. “We always feel like if you play good defense, you give yourself a chance to win. We always start practice every day with defense and we try to set that standard to be a defensive team first. I thought the defense did really well and we probably only gave up two first downs. I thought we were really physical all the way across.”
Carney said the Hornets’ ball pursuit and tackling were also bright spots.
The scrimmage overall was a success, but Carney said as he gets older, he becomes more and more on the fence about them.
“I know we need them and getting two of them would have really helped the young kids, but at the same time, you don’t get wins or losses from a scrimmage as well as injuries,” Carney said. “But with having a young team, you would want those two scrimmages. To me it’s a conditioning thing too. We got to play about three quarters of football, so it’s a big thing.”
Carney said the team was in “OK” condition and that the rotation of players in different positions went well.
“We’ve got 22 kids on varsity and I think everybody can do their job well enough to rest somebody else and I thought our defensive line rotation is going to be really deep and good and I think that’s going to be good for us in the long run,” Carney said. “Even with two scrimmages, I don’t think many teams will be conditioned for Week 1. It helps, but you don’t get that conditioning you need for four quarters of football and it’s going to take two or three weeks to get there.”
The opportunity to play against someone other than themselves is a big benefit to scrimmages, Carney said, and he thinks the speed of the game inherently ramps up when lining up against an opponent.
Offensively, the Hornets showed positives on the offensive line, which is one of the first position groups Carney looks at when evaluating.
“For it to be the first scrimmage, we had some kids that were doing what they were supposed to do and for me, it’s about getting to the second level and I saw tight ends, guards and tackles cutting exactly the way we had coached them to do,” Carney said.
One area Carney said he wants the Hornets to clean up were the penalties. The offensive line had a few false starts that could hurt them down the road.
The core of running backs Jonathan Wheeler, Colton Deckard and Devin Dickerson did well toting the rock, Carney said.
“We’re still figuring things out, but the more reps they get, the better they’ll be at it,” Carney said. “Jonathan did a good job reading his blocks and understanding where the holes were and how things would fit tighter against a different defense and that’s just being a senior.”
It was senior Trent Anderle’s first chance to lead his team at the quarterback position and Carney said he thought he settled down as the scrimmage progressed.
“I thought Trent did a really good job,” Carney said. “Trent missed a few passes early, but then he hit a few late. I thought Grant Hess, who is taking over for Danny Luttmer at wide receiver, did a good job. He had a few touchdowns and he’s a big body at 6-3, 190 pounds that went up and got the ball and did a good job blocking on the outside.”
