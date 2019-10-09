After falling flat against Valley View on Sept. 27, the Muenster Hornets rebounded last Friday, Oct. 4, with a 12-6 win over Childress.
It wasn’t a perfect performance, but Muenster head coach Brady Carney said it was important to respond after the Hornets’ loss to the Eagles.
“I thought is was a good win, but at the same time, we still made a lot of mistakes on offense,” Carney said. “We were excellent fielding punts. I don’t think we let one ball touch the ground. So we saved ourselves tons of yardage, in that aspect. I thought that was great. Defensively, I thought we were outstanding.”
The Hornets struggled in the red zone again against Childress, fumbling twice and missing a field goal.
Carney said the Hornets have to remedy those areas before they travel to Cumby this Friday, Oct. 11.
“Over the last two weeks, I feel like we’ve left between 30 and 40 points out on the field and not on the scoreboard, which is kind of disappointing,” Carney said. “We tried to fix it last week, but we’re really, really trying to fix it this week. We’re fumbling when we’re trying for a second effort. We have to figure out there’s a time when ball security becomes priority and two hands need to be on football and we need to be fighting our tails off to keep the ball in our hands.”
Carney said the Hornets’ defense will be tested by Cumby’s talented quarterback.
“He makes them go and he’s fast,” Carney said. “He does a good job throwing the football but he’s most dangerous when he’s running the football. He’s a good player and for us to have success, we’ve got to keep him in check. It was our goal against Valley View to keep Clint Epperson to one or two touchdowns. We kept him to one and gave ourselves a chance.”
Because the Hornets run such a ground-heavy offense and most of the teams Cumby has played have featured a passing attack, Carney said he isn’t sure what defense Cumby will roll out.
As a result, Carney said he is preparing his offense for several possibilities.
“We try to give our offensive line and our offense as many different [defensive] looks as possible in practice, that way we can try to adjust quickly in game,” Carney said.
The Hornets are the defending district champions and while that has become the expectation in Muenster, that doesn’t mean Carney is letting them forget their goals.
“I don’t ever let them lose focus of that,” Carney said. “We want to get better in the pre-district schedule and be the best we can be. But our focus is on a district championship. I think the kids understand that, but they still need to hear it.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
