The Muenster Hornets aren’t the underdogs often. They will be this week against the two-time defending state champion Mart Panthers that ended Muenster’s playoff lives last season with a 59-0 beatdown.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney and the Hornets aren’t happy about the doubt they’re receiving and Carney said he is hoping they can channel that energy onto the field Friday, Dec. 6, at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
“I hope it kind of pisses you off a little bit,” Carney said. “I hope you take that as a slap in the face and work hard and play as hard as you ever have because you are an underdog. That’s what I’m trying to get across to the team and I hope it shows Friday night. We got the crap knocked out of us last year and it has left a bad taste in my mouth for a year now. We’ve talked about getting to this point back in August.”
Muenster outlasted Dawson 24-14 in the Class 2A regional quarterfinal game and now that the matchup with Mart is officially here, the Hornets are excited to prove the doubters wrong.
“We’ve been looking forward to it, but now that we’re here, it was a matter of getting past the nay-sayers and everybody talking about how we don’t have a chance,” Carney said. “That’s all we’ve heard. It’s like it’s over already and we have haven’t even lined up and played yet.”
Last year’s showdown in the same round started disastrously for the Hornets as they lost two of their best players in the first few minutes of the game.
The key this week for the Hornets will be to not shoot themselves in the foot.
“The first time Parker [McGrew] carries he fumbles and breaks his collarbone and the next drive they blocked the punt,” Carney said. “So it’s just one of those things that you can’t kill yourselves against these guys. Give yourself a shot in the third and fourth quarter. Don’t give them freebees. Don’t hand the ball to them. Make them earn it and see what happens.”
The entire season has led up to this game for Muenster for a bevy of reasons.
One of the major changes the Hornets made on offense this season was to emphasize a grinding, power style of running game to match up better with Mart.
The Hornets will test the offensive overhaul with their season on the line.
“That’s the only reason we changed,” Carney said. “If you look at our kids versus their kids, why would we want to spread the ball around the field whenever we’re not fast enough to do anything with it so why not try to run at them a little bit. The reason we changed offenses was to match up a little bit better and that’s me being honest.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.