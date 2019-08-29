For the first matchup of the season Friday, Aug. 30, Muenster’s strength will face off against with Arlington Pantego Christian’s strength.
The Hornets boast an airtight defense and the Panthers sport a collection of skill players, so there should be fireworks whenever those two units are on the field.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney didn’t know much about the Panthers headed into Week 1, but in his time studying them, he sees how dangerous they can be on offense.
“Watching them on film, it looks like they’ve got some really talented skill kids,” Carney said. “That seems to be the strength. They have a good quarterback. They’ve got two running backs. One of them’s a big kid and also plays mike linebacker and then another one’s kind of smaller and quicker. Then they’ve got a big wideout, kind of like Danny [Luttmer]. They like to throw to some good slot receivers, but it definitely looks like their strength is in their speed and their skill kids.”
The Panthers went 7-4 last season in TAPPS [Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools] Division III under head coach Drew Sells.
Carney said he is excited for his team to get a look at this type of offense early in the season before the Hornets transition to run-heavy teams in district play.
“So for us this week, we get to see a spread team that’s going to give us some speed and some troubles on the edges,” Carney said. “Those are things we can work on and get better at so later on down the road, we’re going to see some run heavy teams. Hopefully there will be somebody like a Childress that gives us a run-heavy look, so we can prepare for our district.”
While the Hornets’ defense was tested in the secondary last season, Carney said that area won’t be an issue this season.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m not for sure that our secondary isn’t it a strength of ours right now,” Carney said. “I’ve been really pleased with our run support from our safeties. I think Jonathan Wheeler and Lane Trubenbach have done an excellent job in the scrimmages so far. Then Trent Anderle and Danny have done a great job in my in my opinion, so I’m really happy so far with that and I think this week gives us another opportunity to get better in that aspect of the game.”
