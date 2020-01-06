The Muenster Hornets lost a tough, close game at Gainesville on Tuesday, Dec. 31, but in their next game Friday, Jan. 3, they didn’t seem to show any ill effects as they rolled to a 57-32 victory over Tom Bean.
The Hornets erupted in the first quarter with a 16-2 advantage and never looked back.
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said it was a good win from start to finish.
“Tom Bean is down a little bit compared to past years, but I thought our guys did a really good job of being mentally and physically ready to play,” Cook said. “We held them to two points in the first quarter and their only shot was a fluke shot that went in at the end of the quarter.”
Danny Luttmer had one of his best games of the season as he led the offense with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting with three rebounds while Major Eldridge added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Defensively, Eldridge patrolled the basket with six blocks and four steals.
The Hornets, now 11-2 this year, had a 27-7 lead at halftime, which allowed them to get more shots for the rest of the team.
Garrett Hess, Grant Hess and Andrew Flaming had four points each while Cade Stevens, Bryson Culwell and Hunter Haverkamp had two points apiece.
“Everybody did a good job and I was really pleased with the effort from everyone,” Cook said. “We definitely have to keep addressing our depth with getting those guys playing time. The two games before that were tight. Against Gainesville, our bench shrunk and against Denison in the NCTC title game, the bench shrunk. I thought those guys did a really good job being ready after having their minutes reduced. We have Bowie, a tournament and a game against Valley View before district, so we have to make sure everybody is on the same page in case somebody gets hurt, gets sick or gets in foul trouble.”
The Hornets have leaned on their defense for the first 13 games of the season, but Cook said there are still strides to be made on offense.
“We’ve got to make ourselves more efficient on offense,” Cook said. “We’re missing too many point blank shots and we had 11 unforced errors [against Gainesville]. That’s 11 times we don’t get to shoot the ball or score on offense, but I keep trying to convince them that they have to reward themselves by taking care of the ball. Those turnovers are our fault. We aren’t making good passes and that’s on us. I think that’s the finishing touch. I think that’s going to be my focus for this last stretch of non-district play.”
The Hornets’ goal this season is to repeat as district champions and hopefully make a run to the regional tournament.
Cook said he feels like his team is on the right track.
“They’re good kids and coachable kids,” Cook said. “They want to do well. They work hard. They show up on time. I told the kids before the Tom Bean game that no matter how bad the taste in your mouth is, you don’t have to wait very long to play again. You have to have a short memory and be ready to play the next one.”
Muenster will begin district play against Poolville on Jan. 17 and despite having to cancel a few games to begin the season due to the football team’s run through the playoffs, Cook said they have enough time to get fully prepared.
“Hopefully these next six games are going to be enough to answer those lingering questions,” Cook said. “I think the kids know what they need to do. If we haven’t figured out who we are and what we’re capable of and what we need to work on in 19 games, there’s not going to be a number that’s going to be sufficient. I feel like we’ll be OK.”
