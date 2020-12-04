The Muenster Hornets have made a tradition out of playoff football in December. Their matchup against Windthorst on Thursday, Dec. 3, marked the fourth straight season the Hornets advanced to at least the fourth round of the playoffs.
This season was one of the most impressive of the bunch as they battled back from a 1-2 start with a wealth of young players and just four seniors.
Muenster bounced back from a regular season loss to Windthorst and reeled off five consecutive wins, including a regional semifinal 31-28 win over Hamlin with a game-winning field goal from Martie McCoy as time expired.
In their second go-around with Windthorst on Thursday in the Class 2A regional final in Bowie, the Hornets didn’t have much room for error.
The Trojans built a 13-point lead early in the second quarter that put Muenster behind the eight ball the rest of the game.
The Hornets could never get back with in arm’s reach and Windthorst held on for the 30-20 victory to end Muenster’s season.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney gave his customary speech to his team after the game and made a point to convey his love for his team and thank the seniors for their crucial leadership.
“We always look to our seniors as huge leaders and those guys did a tremendous job,” Carney said. “Trent [Anderle] was trying to get everybody to keep fighting even though we were down 10. Nolan Vogel and Matthew [Klement] are anchors on the offensive and defensive lines. They lead those guys every day and J-Wub [Jonathan Wheeler] anchor the skill kids. Their leadership has put us where we are now.”
Windthorst’s success was firmly rooted in their kickoff returns as it helped fuel the Trojans’ offense in the first half.
The Trojans returned the opening kickoff to the Muenster 39-yard line. A long pass pushed the ball to the 11-yard line. Six plays later, a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Ethan Belcher gave Windthorst the 7-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.
Muenster had a response though, using its own lengthy kickoff return to set their offense up at the Trojans’ 43-yard line.
The Hornets used a mix of runs and passes to drive the field and on 3rd-and-goal, senior quarterback Trent Anderle’s 1-yard touchdown run evened the score at 7-7 with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter.
However, another costly kickoff returned doomed the Hornets on the next Windthorst possession.
The Trojans returned the kickoff to the Hornets’ 36-yard line and a seven-play drive culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run from Kyle Wolf. That restored their lead to 14-7 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.
“Our special teams were horrible,” Carney said. “There has to be people that weren’t staying in their lines. You can’t do that and be successful. The biggest turning point early was field position.”
Windthorst stifled Muenster’s offense on the next drive and forced a 3-and-out punt to the Trojans’ 35-yard line.
Converting several third downs on their next drive, the Trojans used a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cy Belcher to Max Owen and a 2-point conversion to extend their advantage to 20-7 with seven minutes left in the first half.
“I thought their offensive line and their defensive line were really, really good,” Carney said. “I knew they were good, but they were more dominant than they were the first game. We knew we were going to have to stop Ethan Belcher, who is a really good athlete. We missed some opportunities in the second half.”
Muenster returned the ensuing kickoff to its own 41-yard line, where Anderle found Colton Deckard for a 59-yard touchdown. Deckard caught the screen pass and outraced the defense up the right sideline to trim the Trojans’ lead to 22-13 with 5:57 left in the second half after the unsuccessful 2-point conversion.
The Hornets’ defense held the Trojans on their next possession, but they couldn’t convert on offense as McCoy missed a 25-yard field goal with 1:31 left in the half.
“We had our chances in the first half,” Carney said. “We had it inside the 10-yard line and couldn’t convert. It was a 10-point game, so of course those were big.”
Each team exchanged punts to begin the first half, but Anderle was picked off on the next Hornets’ drive, giving Windthorst great field position at the Hornets’ 36-yard line.
Muenster bowed up though and forced a turnover on downs at its 25-yard line with 3:22 left in the third quarter.
The Hornets’ offense was stunted again and forced into a 3-and-out punt. This time, the Trojans capitalized.
Facing a 3rd-and-13, Cy Belcher found Wolf for a 19-yard touchdown. Another successful 2-point conversion gave Windthorst the 30-13 lead with 6:50 left in the game.
“We made the call to put some pressure on the quarterback and it backfired on us,” Carney said. “We wanted to put them in passing situations so we could get pressure on their quarterback, who was banged up, but instead of making it 2nd-and-9, it was 2nd-and-4. We weren’t winning first down very well.”
Muenster wasn’t going down without a fight. With another strong kickoff to the its own 48-yard line, the Hornets plodded down the field and scored on a 1-yard touchdown from Anderle.
That cut the lead to 30-20 with 4:15 remaining, but the Trojans used their bruising running game to salt the game away and run out the rest of the clock.
The Hornets, who finished the season at 10-4, return the bulk of their squad and Carney said the younger players’ development was integral to the team’s success this season and will be in the future.
“I didn’t know where we’d end up this season,” Carney said. “I knew we had potential, but we were so young that I didn’t know how fast we’d develop. I didn’t know if it would be this year or next year, so I was pleasantly surprised with us making it back to playing in December. That’s always our goal, but you’ve still got to get there. It says a lot about our young kids and how much they developed and also the leadership from our seniors.”
