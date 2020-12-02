Muenster head coach Brady Carney is confident his squad will have better luck in a second matchup with Windthorst.
Muenster fell 18-7 to Windthorst on Oct. 16, but a back-breaking kickoff return for a touchdown by the Trojans was what Carney felt could have been avoided and changed the whole complexion of the game.
The Hornets are back in the fourth round of the playoffs again for the fourth consecutive season and they will face Windthorst, who broke Muenster’s streak of district titles this season, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in Bowie.
“At the end of the first Windthorst game, I told them that we want to get another opportunity against these guys and we can beat them,” Carney said. “The kickoff return killed our momentum. We just never recovered from it. We haven’t talked about it since, but we talked about it that nice that we wanted a second chance at those guys. We’re excited at the opportunity.”
The Hornets’ loss against Windthorst was their third of the season, but since then, they have rattled off five straight wins. Much has changed for Muenster in a good way, but Carney said it’s imperative his team raise its game to meet Windthorst.
“We’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, to me, they’re the best football team we’ve seen on the offensive and defensive lines,” Carney said. “That’s my philosophy is you win the games up front. For us to have success, we have to control the line of scrimmage. I’m not sure the first game plays into it too much, but I had issues as a coach that game. I made a lot of bad calls.”
Muenster escaped second-ranked Hamlin in the regional semifinal game last week with a 31-28 victory on the shoulders of a game-winning field goal from Martie McCoy.
There wasn’t much to clean up from that game, but Carney said there are always areas to fix.
“We’ve got to work on our prevent defense in our secondary,” Carney said. “Hamlin didn’t rush the ball for very many yards. We shut them down in the run game, which we’ve done a really good job of. From an offensive standpoint, I thought we played our best game of the year. It was the most physical game up front and we were able to run the ball against a team with a really good front seven.”
Muenster dominated time of possession against Hamlin and Carney said he hopes his team can continue to produce that formula against Windthorst.
“We have to continue to run the football well,” Carney said. “They run the football between the tackles, so we’ve got to continue to be good in the middle of the field with our defensive line. Confidence is a good thing, but we can’t be satisfied with beating Hamlin. Satisfied shouldn’t be a word. Let’s give Windthorst our best shot and let’s see what happens.”
