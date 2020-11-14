All the cylinders weren’t pumping for the Muenster Hornets in their first playoff game of the season, but the engine still worked.
The Hornets’ defense shut down the Santo Wildcats’ running game and Muenster’s offense was opportunistic and steadfast.
But it was the start the Hornets jumped out to that really got them going in the right direction as the defense forced fumbles on the first three Santo drives.
Muenster converted its chances and breezed its way to a 32-6 victory in the Class 2A DII bi-district round Friday, Nov. 13 in Lake Worth.
“That’s what we needed and we hoped we could get up early to take them out of their game plan and make them throw the football,” Carney said. “Without the penalties, I thought we played well and I never thought they stopped us on offense. We kind of just stopped ourselves. Defensively, I thought we did a really good job against an offense we don’t see very often. Overall, defensively we did an outstanding job.
As well as the defense played, the offense had its numerous setbacks. The Hornets committed 12 penalties for 115 yards which marks the second straight game they have committed double-digit penalties.
Carney proclaimed to his team that he would get to work this weekend to diagnose why it was so penalty laden.
“It felt like more than 12,” Carney said. “Last week we had 11 and each week it has been over 100 yards. Three or four of those penalties took away some 15-20 yard runs. A lot of them were chop blocks. Needless to say, that will be a focus in practice next week. It’s mental mistakes.”
The Hornets pushed Santo into a third down, where senior Jonathan Wheeler recovered the fumble at the Santo 25-yard line for the first of his two turnovers on the night.
Muenster was unable to turn the good field position into a touchdown, so it settled for a 22-yard field goal from Martie McCoy to make it 3-0 with 7:54 left in the first quarter.
Junior defensive end Ty Sanders recovered the second Santo fumble on the Wildcats’ first play of their second drive, but this time the Hornets were successful finding the end zone.
Muenster needed just three plays to find the end zone as senior quarterback Trent Anderle’s 2-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 10-0 with 6:18 remaining in the first quarter.
Sanders recovered his second fumble and the third of the game to stunt the Wildcats’ promising drive, but the Hornets couldn’t pay it off and were forced to punt.
After coercing the Wildcats into a 3-and-out, the Hornets were again efficient and needed just five plays to punch in another score.
Sophomore Cabett Blake’s 26-yard touchdown run inflated the Hornets’ lead to 18-0 with 6:32 left in the second quarter.
Santo put together a lengthy drive as a response and used a 17-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Case Procter to senior wideout Andrew Sanders to get on the board at 18-6 with just over two minutes remaining in the half after the failed 2-point conversion.
Muenster nearly added to its lead before halftime as sophomore Hunter Peel jumped on the fourth Santo fumble as the Wildcats were fielding a punt, but Anderle was picked off in the end zone with one second left.
The Hornets had their best drive of the game to begin the second half. Five straight runs put the ball at the Muenster 49-yard line, but a 32-yard pass to junior wideout Grant Hess revved up the drive.
Three plays later, sophomore Colton Deckard’s 1-yard touchdown gave Muenster the 25-6 advantage.
The drive was filled with multiple third down conversions and took just under six minutes off the clock.
Santo moved the ball to the Muenster 42-yard line, but a clutch sack on fourth down coaxed a turnover on downs with four seconds left in the third frame.
Muenster went to work quickly again, needing just four plays to push the lead 32-6 with 10:47 left in the game.
Anderle’s 21-yard touchdown run up the right sideline capped off the drive and finished with a load roar from Anderle.
“I knew it was a good play when I was going so, right when I scored, I had to let out one,” Anderle said. “Last year, I was following in Lane [Trubenbach’s] footsteps. He did a really good job and I learned from him. It feels good to finally get a playoff win as a starting quarterback.”
The Hornets’ defense carried the torch the rest of the game as Wheeler and Hess added interceptions to hold the Wildcats off the scoreboard.
Muenster advances to the area round, where they will face Quanah on Thursday, Nov. 19 in Wichita Falls.
The Hornets have been the one seed out of their district for the past six seasons, but this year they were a two seed, so next week will be a matchup with top-seeded Quanah.
Carney said the win over a good team in the first round will bode well for the rest of the playoffs and the next few seasons.
“We didn’t play our best game, but we still won and we still get to play another week,” Carney said. “You still need to be happy. Anytime you’re winning and moving on in the playoffs, that’s a big deal in the state of Texas. The last few years we’ve been a one seed and played a four seed and it’s 50-0, so we knew going in that this would be a much tougher game. It will benefit us this year and for years to come.”
