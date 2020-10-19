Lloyd Lee Arnett, 85, of Scroggins, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Winnsboro, Texas. He was born August 5, 1935 in Arp, Texas to Roy Green Arnett and Annie (Wauson) Arnett. Lloyd married Margaret Martha Tyson on May 30, 1969 in Gainesville, Texas. Lloyd is survived by his w…