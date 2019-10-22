The Muenster Hornets took a one-week hiatus from their district schedule to play Cedar Hill Newman International and despite the game not holding the weight of a district tilt, the Hornets excelled and rolled to a 46-22 win.
Their 46 points on offense was a season high and the defense fared well against a difficult offense.
“Newman had great speed and they had a couple of long runs,” Carney said. “Because of the speed they broke through. Our front seven was intact so all our defensive linemen and linebackers were there. We were lacking in the back end as far as the players and they had a couple of misalignments there in the second half that allowed Newman to get through the front seven.”
Starting quarterback Lane Trubenbach was held out of this game for precautionary reasons due to an injury sustained against Cumby on Oct. 11.
Carney said Newman being a non-district game made for a good opportunity to give Trubenbach some rest.
“It gives him some rest because it’s the eighth game or whatever and we hadn’t had a break,” Carney said. “He has been taking the pounding this year. I thought just giving him a break would help us and hopefully get him 100% healthy for this week and district play.”
Trent Anderle replaced Trubenbach and Carney said Anderle picked up some valuable experience and played well.
“I thought he managed his first start really well,” Carney said. “I was really proud of Trent and his performance. Unless something else happens, I really anticipate him probably being the starting quarterback for next year and I thought last week was another good opportunity for him to take some snaps.”
The Hornets took a 24-0 lead at halftime which allowed several other younger players chances to get some work in. Carney said Colton Decker stepped up as a freshman running back.
“Colton Decker has been playing for us all year and got the opportunity because he’s got some skills,” Carney said. “He’s got some size and some speed and some explosiveness. He got the opportunity to carry the ball once or twice and then we threw him a touchdown pass. I was really proud of how the younger players reacted. I thought they did a good job.”
Muenster will return to district play this week on the road against Tioga on Oct. 25.
