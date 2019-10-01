It isn’t always easy for a high school football coach to game plan for an opposing team. Some strategies don’t always work out or sometimes the game forces a change in strategic direction.
For the Muenster Hornets and head coach Brady Carney, the Valley View Eagles were much scarier in person in Muenster’s 12-7 loss Friday, Sept. 27, than they were on tape.
“I’ll tell you what I underestimated about Valley View was the strength of their defensive line and just their front seven,” Carney said. “I didn’t give them enough credit from watching film. You know, I knew it’d be a tight game, but I didn’t realize that they could control the line of scrimmage like they did. We only had 66 yards rushing on 33 carries. [Cameron Byrom] is a really good player and I didn’t give him near enough credit. They’ve got some big defensive tackles so overall watching film I did not give their defensive line and front seven enough credit.”
The Hornets’ inability to get their running game going was one of their biggest deficiencies in the game, marring what was a solid passing performance from quarterback Lane Trubenbach.
“We did throw the football really well,” Carney said. “We threw for over 200 yards and were 13-for-22 and we didn’t have any interceptions. But it goes to show you if you can’t run that football that passing is not all it’s cracked up to be, especially for a team like us.”
The Hornets began the game with a lengthy, nine-minute drive, so Carney was pleased with the start and the fact they were able to keep the ball out of the Eagles’ hands. However, they couldn’t manufacture any points on the drive, which had Carney feeling as if the Hornets left several opportunities on the field.
When asked if it was just an off game for his team, Carney said he didn’t want to take credit away from what Valley View did as a team.
“What’s frustrating is we haven’t had many of those games since I’ve been here, so I hate to make excuses saying it was just one of those games because I do think coach [Curtis] King has done a tremendous job,” Carney said. “And I’m not just saying that out of coach talk. I think their kids played a lot harder than they have in the past. So whatever he’s preaching to them, I feel like he’s getting through to them because I’ve played Valley View now for 14 years in a row including my time at Lindsay and here and it’s one of the hardest playing teams I’ve seen.”
The Eagles took the lead in the fourth quarter on the back of their backup running back Luis Morales, who Carney said was a good complement to their starting running back Clint Epperson.
“I was really impressed with [Morales]. I thought he was a really good change of pace to Clint,” Carney said. “I was surprised honestly that [King] ran Clint that much before district play. I felt like if Clint carried the ball between 20 and 25 times that he was probably going to break two or three long runs. So I thought we did a really good job holding him to one touchdown.”
The Hornets will host Childress on Friday, Oct. 4, before they begin district play next week against Cumby.
Last season, Muenster suffered its first loss of the season with their 42-17 defeat at the hands of Childress.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
