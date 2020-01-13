The Valley View Eagles’ magical run to the Class 2A state semifinal game filled the community with pride and set records for the program.
The players also garnered plenty of respect in the state and district as several were named to outstanding teams.
Headlining the selections was senior running back Clint Epperson, who was named to the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 2A all-state football team.
Epperson was the Eagles’ offensive catalyst all season long with 1,664 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns with two kickoff returns for a touchdown in the regular season.
Valley View head coach Curtis King said Epperson was invaluable to the team’s success.
“He’s a hard-worker and plays extremely hard,” King said. “He’s probably one of the most coachable kids you’ll ever be around. He was our main key and Luis Morales and him made a good pair. He is so patient when he runs the ball and he can get fast very, very quickly.”
Epperson was also named as the District 5-2A most valuable player and King said everyone knew they had to stop Epperson to have a chance to win.
“He had a lot of respect,” King said. “He was unstoppable at times and no one knows this, but he was injured our last three games. He didn’t play much against Italy and against San Saba he was hurt. He was hurt against Post and he still played despite a hurt ankle.”
Senior Austen Griffeth also took home a superlative award with his selection as the defensive MVP of the district.
King said Griffeth was a pillar on defense as a strong safety.
“Our strong safety is basically a linebacker,” King said. “He was responsible for calling the defense at the line of scrimmage. He had unbelievable heart and was a good tackler with good speed. He was a little undersized to play the position, but he played hurt and did everything we asked.”
Freshman Logan Lewis took over at quarterback midway through the season for the Eagles and as a result, he was named the co-newcomer of the year in the district.
“We brought him along kind of slow, but every time he got a chance to play, he made plays with his feet,” King said. “He didn’t shy away from contact, but he would actually go to contact. He put him in in Game 8 to fit our offense a little bit better. He had no fear and had poise under pressure. That’s huge for a freshman and the offense will be built around him.”
Senior running back Luis Morales was named to the first-team offense and King said he oftentimes flew under the radar with teams focusing on Epperson.
“He didn’t get enough recognition, but Luis made tons of big plays for us this year,” King said. “He had no fear at running back and he was solid on defense at cornerback for us.”
Sophomore Colby Lewis was named as a first-team receiver and Christian McMurray, who also made it as a second-team defensive back, was tagged as a first-team tight end.
“It says a lot for Lewis because we didn’t throw a lot, but it shows the respect for him from the coaches in the district,” King said. “He blocked really well and ran the ball well when he got a chance. McMurray made some big catches for us, but the key for us was blocking. He was a really good, physical tight end.”
Senior left tackle Cameron Byrom and senior center Dalton Hortness along with junior left guard Jayton Polley were all selected as first-team linemen and King said they set the physical tone each game.
“Our whole left side made the first team and our running backs had a lot of success, mostly due to our offensive line,” King said. “They were big, physical, played with authority and they were all leaders on the field.”
Senior Addison Crockett, junior Jaxon James, senior Payton Strawn and Byrom were all named as first-team defensive players.
“Crockett had his best year this year and he was really physical at nose guard,” King said. “In our defense, he has to control the center and he did a good job there. Strawn did a really, really good job and teams had a hard time controlling him. Cameron, teams game-planned to go away from him and he didn’t miss many tackles.”
Senior Bryan Avalos was selected as a first-team linebacker along with freshman Bryan Duranona, who was tabbed as a first-team defensive back.
“Bryan got better from Day 1 all the way through,” King said. “He was really fast and physical and he didn’t miss many tackles. As a freshman, we put Duranona in a lot of tough situations this year and he had four interceptions this year. He wasn’t afraid to go make plays and had to cover some really tough receivers this year.”
Senior Thomas Kilpatrick was named as a first-team kicker as well.
“He was considering not even playing, but he had tons of big kicks and tons of big-time punts for us,” King said. “His biggest asset was his kickoffs because he could put the ball anywhere he wanted to.”
Valley View’s coaching staff was also selected as the coaching staff of the year.
Senior River Callihan and junior Zach Isbell made the second-team offense as receivers while James and Josue Gonzalez were named to the second team as offensive linemen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.