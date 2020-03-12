The Collinsville Lady Pirates continue to dominate District 12-2A and after winning 30 more games this season, several players were named to the all-district teams as well as a few players also being selected to all-region and all-state teams.
Headlining the selections were seniors Brittney Fields and Carrie Johnson, who were both named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state teams.
Johnson was the Lady Pirates’ point guard, but she also carried much of the scoring load for Collinsville.
She finished her career with 3,178 points as well as 560 career 3-pointers — a national high school record.
Head coach Daniel Johnson said Carrie never stopped working and her knowledge of the game was always an asset to the team.
“This year, I saw a confidence in her that I’ve never seen before,” Johnson said. “I can tell her maturity and confidence level on the court surpassed everything I thought for her. She was more of a coach on the court. She demanded excellence from her teammates. Overall, she did an
outstanding job of taking ownership for the team. It was very impressive as a coach to see a player demand excellence of herself. Practice was like a game and she made her teammates play at a different level.”
Carrie Johnson also finished with 175 3-pointers this season, which was a single-season record as well. She was also named as co-MVP in the district.
“The way she commanded the offense with her ball handling abilities and her shooting abilities were second to none,” Daniel Johnson said. “Her defenders had to recognize every time she had it. She was able to react and engage on the court with high excellence. The time she put in to shoot the basketball this year and make those 3-pointers and her transition game, she really stepped her game up.”
Johnson said it will be tough to not see her on the court for Collinsville next season as she is slated to play at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
“I’m excited for her because she’s going to play at a different level but it’s bittersweet to see her go,” Johnson said. “Everything I’ve seen her do and her work ethic she’s put in, it’s going to be very sad for me to not see her on the court. I’ve very proud of the career she’s had. It’s going to be a sad day for her not to be on the court with us next year.”
The other half of the Lady Pirates’ dynamic duo was Fields, who along with her TCGA all-state selection was also named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A Region II all-region team.
Johnson said like Carrie, Fields showed much maturity this season.
“I was glad to see her game develop,” Johnson said. “Her game improved so much. Her basketball IQ grew a whole lot this year. She committed a whole bunch in practice this year. Brittney really expanded her game with her outside shot and I thought she did a better job making those outside shots along with her rebounding. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Fields is also headed to play Division II basketball at Midwestern State University.
Fields was also selected as the offensive MVP of the district, but Johnson said her defense was just as important.
“I was able to run a 1-2-2 defense with Brittney because she was so long,” Johnson said. “We allowed people to penetrate because we knew Brittney could block the shot. She has over 300 blocks in her career from a defensive standpoint. She’s also got 1,500 rebounds and that’s allowed her to do her thing.”
Senior Gracie Cavin was named to the first team all-district as well.
“Gracie, we call her the playmaker,” Johnson said. “She always makes plays. She draws fouls and the one thing about her is her effort and her grit. She plays with a lot of toughness. She’s short and she’s mean. She kind of gives us our personality on the court. She demands toughness.”
Senior Katy Claytor was the second Lady Pirate named to the first team.
“We call Katy the defensive specialist,” Johnson said. “She’s got long arms and I’ve been coaching 20 years and she’s the best defensive player I’ve ever seen. She averages nearly 5-7 steals a game. She does things other players can’t do. Her intangibles help us win. She throws the ball in for us. She does that with ease. She’s a top-notch kid and I’m going to miss her.”
Finally, senior Lexie Martin was tabbed to the first team along with Cavin and Claytor.
“Lexie really developed a 3-point shot this year,” Johnson said. “She struggled with that last year, but she really helped us this year. She helped us win games this year with that shot. She’s faster than anybody on the court. She’s got a vertical leap that is extremely tough to match and she can jump as tall as Brittney can.”
Sophomore Katie Johnson was selected as the sixth man of the year in the district and Daniel Johnson said she adjusted well to coming off the bench.
“Her whole life she has started and that was a task she had to deal with this year,” Daniel Johnson said. “She can play every position on the court. She would come in for the four or the five. She even started for Carrie when she was hurt. KJ is very versatile. She really, really had good chemistry with those five seniors. She played with them like she’s played with them their whole lives. Any level of competition doesn’t faze her. She’s been a point guard her whole life and this year she had to play more of a power forward role.”
Sophomore Madison Ashton was selected to the second team and junior Jennifer Lucas was honorable mention.
The Lady Pirates were 86-16 the last three years and clinched their third consecutive district championship under Daniel Johnson, who was named the district coach of the year.
“For them to accomplish that was unbelievable especially considering we hadn’t won a district title in 36 years,” Johnson said. “I’ve been named coach of the year three times in a row and that’s a big honor. I take pride in that because it’s about the players. At the same time, for the coaching peers to vote you in on that, I’m very appreciative.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.