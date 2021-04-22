Gunning their way to an undefeated district championship, the Gainesville Leopards dominated the district awards from top to bottom.
At the head of the snake was junior forward Gabriel Nevarez, who was named district MVP after leading the Leopards in scoring.
“He is that player that whenever he has the ball, he’s capable of doing something special,” head coach Danny Franco said. “He was our main focal point and we’re glad to have him the full year this year. He’s a player that is constantly dangerous and constantly an option.”
In just his sophomore season, Hector Lozano was selected as the co-goalkeeper of the year for the second consecutive year.
“It’s a testament to him,” Franco said. “He wasn’t really tested this year, but when he was, he was sure-handed and was able to keep the goals out of the net. The main thing that sets him apart is how good he is with the ball at his feet. He’s our first attacker and it’s always important to trust your keeper with the ball.”
Senior midfielder Cesar Garcia was named utility player of the year. Garcia was moved all over the Leopards’ formation and Franco said his versatility was invaluable to the team.
“He was our captain and he was a good person to have around,” Franco said. “On the field, he played left defense and it’s something he grew into last year. I tried him there and he struggled at first, but he was able to get ahold of it. He was always reliable and always creating. He was a lot better defensively this year.”
Junior forward Carlos Meza was selected as newcomer of the year. Franco said his award was indicative of how deep the program is.
“He spent two years on JV and he came on varsity and was able to contribute right away,” Franco said. “He pretty much did it all for us this year. He could have been utility player of the year too. He had a good offseason and he gave as another option. He was good for the whole team.”
Franco was tabbed as the district’s coach of the year and he was quick to credit the team’s success for the honor.
“If we didn’t get first place, I wouldn’t get the award,” Franco said. “They met the expectations and I ask a lot out of them. It’s more of a credit to them.”
Senior forward Jose Monsivais, senior defender Erick Rios, sophomore defender Hugo Gonzalez, senior defender Abraham Saenz and sophomore forward Miguel Arriaga all were named to the first team.
“I tried really hard to get three of those guys an award and I wasn’t happy they didn’t get it,” Franco said. “Monsivais missed a few games, but I thought he was offensive player of the year. I thought he deserved it. Jose is for sure the most dangerous player in district after Gabriel. I think everybody knows what he’s capable of. Erick, I thought should have got midfielder of the year. Hugo deserved to get defender of the year.”
Senior midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, senior defender Juan Carranza and sophomore midfielder Ian Ramos were named to the second team.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Olivia Vasquez was named the midfield MVP.
“I nominated Olivia for pretty much everything and I thought she should have got MVP and offensive MVP,” Franco said. “When you don’t finish first, I guess you don’t get that type of credit. She deserved an award and she got one.”
Senior defender Maria Martinez, junior defender Michelle Fernandez, junior midfielder Angelina Arenas and junior midfielder Daniela Marin were named to the first team.
“Maria should have had a chance to get defender of the year,” Franco said. “She was consistent all year round and she was somebody we could trust in the back during district play.”
Sophomore defender Natalie Montoya, junior defender Keila Gonzalez and senior midfielder Alissa Galaviz were selected to the second team.
The Leopards, who finished looked primed for a deep playoff run, but were bested in the regional quarterfinal game in a shootout loss to Castleberry.
Franco said it was a great season and there wasn’t anything to complain about. For the girls, they fell in the bi-district round and Franco said there were a lot of ups and downs this year. Still he was proud of how the team dealt with each hurdle.
“We only had three losses in the regular season and it was unfortunate how it ended,” Franco said. “It was kind of cruel the way it happened. We couldn’t get our rhythm, but it’s something for all the girls to build towards for next year. Since we lost, there has been a shift in their attitudes and they’ve been working hard. We only lost three seniors, so a good chunk of the team is coming back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.