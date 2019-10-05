Fresh off scoring his first touchdown of the season in a dramatic 30-29 win over the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Gainesville native and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore is taking some time to enjoy home.
As a former Gainesville Leopard and East Central University standout, Moore stopped by one of the local Cooke County games to see the Lindsay Knights host the Collinsville Pirates on Friday, Oct. 4 at Knight Field.
After the Knights’ 60-0 win, Moore talked with players, signed autographs and posed for photos.
He said it was a great experience.
“It’s always good to come back and give back a little bit,” Moore said. “Seeing all the kids and parents I’ve seen growing up, it’s always good to come back and see everybody.”
Moore didn’t have the best start to his NFL season.
He had a hairline fracture in his humerus, which kept him out of the first three games of the Seahawks’ season.
The road to recovery wasn’t all roses, but Moore said he was pleased with his rehab.
“Being told I had 4-6 weeks to heal up, I kind of told them I wanted to come back as fast as I can,” Moore said. “So being able to come back in three weeks was big for me. It was all just timing basically and I did everything I needed to do to get back.”
Moore made the most of his minutes as his only catch of Thursday’s game was a 10-yard bubble screen that saw him juke Rams All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters out of his shoes on the way to the end zone.
Add 6️⃣ more, David Moore! 🙌— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 4, 2019
Q3: SEA 21, LAR 20 pic.twitter.com/w8Y34G2mOS
It was Moore’s sixth touchdown of his career and first this season after five in his 2018 campaign when he had 26 receptions for 445 yards.
“It was pretty good coming back,” Moore said. “I was getting a little playing time the first game I came back and I was just trying to ease my way back in. It was pretty good being back out there with my team. It’s always a blessing having fun with them and my brothers.”
Moore said he has thoroughly enjoyed playing for Seattle.
“The organization basically tells you to just come as you are, bring everything you’ve got and just bring it to the table,” Moore said. “Bring the fun and the joy you have for the game and everything you’ve got, just bring it to the table. Just be yourself. One thing is bringing that swag and just having fun with the game.”
Moore, who is looking to gain some footing in a young Seattle receiver core, is on a one-year deal with the Seahawks and he said he reveled in his time learning with some of the veteran receivers in the organization over the years.
“Honestly, I’m just doing everything that Tyler [Lockett], Doug [Baldwin], Paul [Richardson Jr.] and the older guys taught me," Moore said. "I’m just carrying it over year after year. I’m just coming back and getting better and showing what I can do.”
Moore and the 4-1 Seahawks will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
