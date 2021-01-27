Both times Whitesboro and Valley View have squared off this season, the game has been a nail-biter headed to the final quarter.
The Lady Cats fended off the Lady Eagles on Tuesday, Dec. 29, in the final seconds for a 41-40 win.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Whitesboro held a three-point lead headed to the fourth quarter and outscored Valley View 21-9 to surface with a 52-37 victory.
Going 9-of-12 from the free-throw line, the Lady Cats used their aggressive attitude toward the basket to separate themselves.
Whitesboro head coach Nick Hiebert said the 17-8 first-quarter lead the Lady Cats built was imperative for holding off Valley View.
“I thought we started off pretty well and we kind of hit a lull in the second quarter,” Hiebert said. “They came out and punched us in the mouth in the third quarter with some ranged shots. I think we got tired ourselves. As much as we do work on transition defense, we had some slippage there. We always close games well. Luckily for us, we already did the work in the first quarter.”
Olivia Hildebrand led the team in scoring with 20 points, including eight in the first quarter and nine in the final frame. Libby Langford also had 14 points – 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
“It was pretty good,” Hiebert said of the Lady Cats’ offense. “I thought we moved the ball pretty well against the zone and we shot the ball pretty well. We had five 3s and had some good drives to go the goal. We had more confidence in that in the fourth quarter knowing we were in the bonus. We didn’t rebound as well as I think we could have, but we still had some pretty critical putbacks.”
Hiebert and the Lady Cats wanted to make a point to force Valley View into foul trouble due to its limited bench and they succeeded with one Lady Eagle fouling out and by also getting into the bonus early in the second half.
“We knew that there were some players that don’t come off the floor very often,” Hiebert said. “Last time we played them, they walked down the floor to get a breather, so my game plan was to have a quick tempo. We forced them out of their comfort zone a little bit. We had to battle through that and adjust on the fly.”
Defensively, the Lady Cats still have areas to work on as they allowed several uncontested shots to Valley View that helped the Lady Eagles back in the game.
Whitesboro will host Boyd on Friday, Jan. 29, for senior night. The Lady Cats trounced Boyd 55-17 the first matchup on Jan. 5, and with one more win, they can officially clinch the second playoff seed.
“Boyd beat Paradise,” Hiebert said. “We’re going to have energy and our seniors are going to put everything they have into it. Hopefully we have another hot start and that kind of took us for the rest of the game. We talked after the game how we have to be mentally adjusted to Boyd so we don’t underestimate anything.”
