The season didn’t start ideally for the Whitesboro Lady Cats as they struggled to find a win early in non-district play. But in the past eight games, Whitesboro has been on fire.
The Lady Cats are 4-0 in district play and 7-1 in their previous eight after a 34-16 victory over Callisburg on Friday, Dec. 18, and a 46-30 win over Paradise on Monday, Dec. 22.
Head coach Nick Hiebert said the growth he has seen from his team has been immense.
“We started the season 0-5 and we had so much adversity,” Hiebert said. “Our primary goal is our culture and make sure that the kids wanted to be there and we wanted to push them for our own goals and our program’s goals. Since Thanksgiving we’re 7-1 and we’ve had some COVID issues, but we’re growing and we’re absolutely elated to be 4-0 going into the break.
“It’s a five-game win streak we’ve got and I don’t recall ever starting 4-0 in district before. The girls are really accepting their roles and attacking their goals.”
Against Paradise, Whitesboro jumped out to a 12-4 advantage after the first quarter and Hiebert said it was important to begin better than it did against Callisburg, where the Lady Cats only held a 9-6 lead after the first.
“We had really good defensive stops and two of them were tough shots that we forced with active hands and defensive pressure in the half court,” Hiebert said. “It helped us get consecutive stops and get better looks on offense. We definitely needed it because our second quarter was less than ideal. I think the kids got a little comfortable and we’re still trying to learn what to do when you have a lead and how to build on it.”
The Lady Cats, who are now 7-6 on the season, were sluggish in the second, but still led 19-14 at halftime. However, Whitesboro outscored Paradise in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away for the victory.
A crucial 7-0 run in third quarter helped increase the gap and the Lady Cats talked at halftime not to let anything slip away.
“Paradise had some foul trouble,” Hiebert said. “Their top player picked up four fouls at the end of the third quarter and another critical player had some foul trouble. They were really coming at us with a lot of pressure and they saw our Callisburg game. Once the foul trouble set in, we were able to get some better offensive looks and defensively we were able to bottle up their transition baskets.”
Allison Muntz paced the team in scoring with 11 points while Olivia Hildebrand added 10 points and Jessica Hamon tacked on eight points. Five other Lady Cats also got in on the scoring action.
While much of the game went right for Whitesboro, Hiebert said his team still hasn’t realized its full potential.
The Lady Cats missed 18 free throws in the game. If not for that, it would have been a blowout.
“We’ve missed a ton of free throws and we’ve got to be able to string it all together in one game and see the results,” Hiebert said. “I tell them every single time after a game that they still haven’t seen what they’re capable of and once they see that, their jaws are going to drop.”
