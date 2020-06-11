In the first Gainesville Independent School District track clinic, more than 75 kids showed up to learn the ins and outs of the sport.
Girls track coach Shaun Weaver said everything turned out well despite the potential challenges.
“It was awesome,” Weaver said. “The kids turned up. Coach [DeShawn] Franklin and I thought the heat was going to be a problem, but it still brought kids out from the community and they enjoyed it. We had lots of help from other coaches, which helped it run really smooth.”
Weaver said she and Franklin were over the moon to help stoke the fires of younger track athletes.
“With me being the head girls track coach and coach Franklin being the boys coach, and us working together and unifying our programs, it’s building,” Weaver said. “I’ve got the work ethic and he’s an awesome coach to work with because he’s got strong ties with the community. He brought some stuff that I couldn’t bring and to see these young kids and where our program is headed, it’s exciting.”
Franklin said he and Weaver make a good team and each bring their own specialties to the table.
“She is old school and knows a little bit more,” Franklin said. “I look at her as a mom and she’ll help anybody. I deal with the sprinters and I want them to be more fundamentally sound. A lot of these kids have natural talent, but it hasn’t been tapped into mechanics wise and if we get the fundamentals in now, next time I get them, we’re moving up a whole other level and they can progress a lot faster.”
Weaver echoed Franklin’s perspective on how important teaching the fundamentals of track are.
“When they rotated through the stations and we saw how hard they were working, they were out here for a purpose and that was exciting to see,” Weaver said. “Our key thing is fundamentals because at the high school level, we’re still teaching fundamentals and it pays off because as we’re coaching them, they’re correcting it in that moment which is great.”
From field events to the smaller facets of races, Weaver said the clinic acted as a comprehensive starter kit.
“We had hurdles, so we tried to teach them the correct way to approach them and get over them,” Weaver said. “We’re also trying to work on that body control. We also did block work and that’s something we struggle with at the high school level. We also did field events. One young lady came to us and was nervous and I told her that we are just here to learn and we’re just exposing these kids to stuff they don’t think they want to try or have never heard of.”
Franklin said this camp has been much needed to get the program headed in the right direction.
“It’s good for the youth and that’s what we needed the past several years,” Franklin said. “This is where it starts is with the youth and learning faces and being out together as a community. It helps us out program wise because now we have more people in the program. It’s good for everybody.”
More than anything, getting kids out of the house and active was what Franklin said was the biggest advantage of the clinic.
“I really liked it,” Franklin said. “I think as weird as it sounds, the COVID-19 [situation] was a good thing for the simple fact that everyone realized how bored kids get and sports keep them active. If they happen to use it down the line, good, but at least they’re active. They can use some of these tools down the line because in my life, I refer back to my football stuff in everything in life. It’s the same chance for them.”
The track season came to a screeching halt when the University Interscholastic League announced that all athletic activities had to stop.
Franklin said it was difficult for him as a first-year track coach and because the future of the team is so bright.
“It was looking really good and I’m sure every program would probably say that, but it hurt me personally because it was my first year as a track coach,” Franklin said. “I wanted to see the end, but nevertheless we had a lot of progress. I had a couple freshmen bump up to varsity. There were a lot of big changes and competition created throughout our practices.”
Weaver, who said she was already trying to recruit kids for the fall cross country season, said it was tough to have the season end so abruptly.
“He and I see the potential there because we had some time to get the teams to where we needed to be before district,” Franklin said. “To have it cut short, it was sad for those seniors. I feel they were going to have an awesome season and they were going to go far.”
