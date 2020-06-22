After 18 years of coaching and 14 as a head coach, Derrick Jenkins felt the time was right to make a change and he did so by moving from Alto, where he spent the past season, to take over for Tony Duncan as Lindsay head coach.
With two sons Logan and Jaxon aiming to play in the near future, Jenkins said he is looking forward to potentially coaching them while also taking on the challenge of molding a new team.
“We’re excited about the move and we’re a baseball family,” Jenkins said. “We’re excited about getting to an area where baseball is really, really important. My oldest will play all the sports and my youngest plays some league ball and he says he wants to be a football player one day so we’ll let him do that. As far as academics and athletics, it’s going to be great for my children. We just thought it would be a great place for us and our kids to go to school.”
Jenkins has been around baseball a long time and he played college ball at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant.
As much as Jenkins loved playing, he loves coaching even more and becoming a baseball coach has been a goal since day one.
“Something about baseball that’s different from other sports is it’s so individualized,” Jenkins said. “So many things about it are so hard to do and to watch the kids do those things is so rewarding. There are so many things about it like the strategy that people don’t see every day.”
Taking some time to learn about the Lindsay program from Duncan, Jenkins said he knows he’s walking into a great situation.
“Lindsay has a good baseball program and I’ve talked to coach Duncan quite a bit and it’s nice to come in to a good program that’s established,” Jenkins said. “In the past, I’ve taken over programs that haven’t been established. I’m hoping I can add to what’s already been built.”
As a coach, Jenkins characterizes himself as disciplined with high expectations and high energy.
“I want my kids to match my energy level,” Jenkins said. “I want everything to be very, very fast-paced. We’re going to be aggressive on the bases and I want to put pressure on people every day. I’m very loud. For us, if you look at it offensively, our goal is to get on base any way or anyhow. Something I’ll teach a lot is getting hit by a pitch a ton. We want to be on base a ton.”
Once on base, pressure and chaos can be created, which Jenkins said leads to runs being scored.
Defensively, throwing strikes and making routine plays will be the foundation moving forward.
“If we can limit the mistakes, we’ll have a pretty good day,” Jenkins said. “At Lindsay, we’ve got kids that are athletic and I think that’s going to be fun to watch.”
At Alto, Jenkins only got to coach 12 games before the coronavirus put an end to the season. As soon as Jenkins got the job at Lindsay, he was eager to meet the players, which he has been able to do the past couple weeks.
“I already want to start preparing for the next baseball season and that’s been tough on me,” Jenkins said. “You start looking at stuff and you hope that winning is going to carry over. You hope winning breeds winning. The football program is doing well and the basketball program has made some deep runs the past six years. I hope they have expectations and I hope mine are higher. Hopefully we can all feed off that.”
Jenkins will also serve on the football staff, which he said is also important to him.
“I’m one of the baseball coaches that is big with football players too,” Jenkins said. “The carryover with baseball is big and even basketball too. One thing that drew us to Lindsay is you get a chance to get kids that are competing all year long. That’s a big reason why we’re there. We want to get kids to compete from day one and when you get to a place where kids aren’t fighting against each other you’re going to have success like Lindsay has had.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
