With incredible efficiency, Collinsville senior shooting guard Carrie Johnson dominated.
Hosting Lindsay In a district contest Friday, Jan. 24, the Lady Pirates never lost their commanding hold on the game as they went wire to wire for a 93-58 victory to improve to 23-6 on the season.
Johnson shot the lights out of the gym as she went for 40 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including nine 3-pointers.
Collinsville head basketball coach Daniel Johnson said Carrie’s ability to ignite offensively makes her special.
“When she gets hot, it’s dangerous and what I liked about her game was that she was hot, then she got cold, but then she got hot again,” Johnson said. “When she’s on fire, it’s fun to watch. It really is. She also had eight assists, so I was really impressed with her ability to set up her teammates.”
Johnson also had five steals in the game and Daniel Johnson said because Carrie is short, his advice to her as a coach was to lean on what she can do best.
“I told her a long time ago that in order for her to be an elite basketball player, you have to handle the ball and shoot 3s,” Johnson said. “Ever since she was 8 years old, we’ve been outside shooting 3s. Now she can shoot them a step inside half court. She has two defenders on her a lot of the time, so when she’s wide open, she has to catch it and shoot.”
Aside from Carrie Johnson’s heroics, Johnson said it was a great win overall for the team.
“We have a lot of respect for Lindsay and coach [Micah] Murphy,” Johnson said. “He gets a lot of effort out of his kids and the girls said they were up 40, but they felt like they were losing. I told them that’s how they should be playing. To score 92 on what I think is a playoff team, this is a huge win.”
Senior Brittney Fields also had a strong offensive game with 25 points, going 9-for-13 from the field.
Fields also had four blocks on the night.
“Brittney does a great job of getting offensive rebounds and getting putbacks,” Johnson said. “She’s a valuable player in our system and she does a great job moving the ball with us. She also does a good job when she has to dribble in isolation. In the system we’re running, Carrie and Brittney are perfect together with what we do.”
Senior Katy Claytor also added 11 points.
Collinsville outscored Lindsay 24-10 in the first frame and had a 55-31 lead at halftime. Johnson said he loved the team’s start to the game and thought the Lady Pirates’ defensive effort significantly contributed to their success.
“We were energetic and every one of them said they were nervous before the game,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs and I told them that’s our last game before the final game of district. We’re 5-0 in district right now and it’s not over yet, but it puts us in the driver’s seat.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.