The Valley View Eagles will have a new sheriff in their sports town as head football coach Curtis King is taking over as athletic director for Alan Kassen, who is retiring in September.
King took over as the head football coach last season and he said when he was hired, the plan was for him to eventually take over as athletic director.
Kassen “just didn’t know how long it would be,” King said. “I was in no rush. It was totally up to him. I’m pretty good friends with Alan and I enjoyed working with him, but I was excited to get my opportunity. On the other side of that, he’s not going to be here which is kind of a downer.”
Since he’s been at Valley View, King said Kassen has allowed him to implement his program piece by piece.
“He still called the shots and had the final say on stuff, but we’ve been doing some different things since my first day here,” King said. “Our weight room, we kind of changed how we were lifting and the conditioning program. They weren’t drastic changes, but it was more putting my spin on it.”
King said he has enjoyed his time as football coach and he’s looking forward to making an impact in all of the sports.
“It’s kind of the way I operate,” King said. “If I’m going to do it, I’d like to do it my way. We started with the summer conditioning program and that led into the weights and then into two-a-days. Then being the boys coordinator, I had to already oversee those events and meet with the coaches. The difference now is I’m taken on the girls’ side of it as well.”
Hard at work hiring coaches in the past few months, King has picked Aaron Fortenberry to be the middle school coordinator and assistant head coach. Softball coach Jamie Burch is now the volleyball coach as well.
Jim Marvroulis was hired as the new Eagles baseball coach. Haley Dennard is the new head girls cross country and track coach and Ivan Martinez is a new assistant football, basketball and track coach.
“We’ve been working since about February to hire this staff,” King said. “We did a lot of interviews and I was pretty particular with the staff I brought in. They’re all of the same mold. They all want to work and all want to be around kids. I’m probably more excited to get those coaches here and started with the kids than I am about anything else.”
King said his previous experience at Argyle before Valley View prepared him for the recent hirings.
“I did it in Argyle as well and I’ve had some experience doing it, but it’s fun doing it because you know you’re hiring your staff,” King said. “There is a certain type of coach you’re looking for. You get to evaluate and make the final decision.”
King said the first thing he looks for in a coach is someone who is wanting to get to work right away.
“I call them a blue-collar worker that is going to coach three or four sports as well as taking on the teaching responsibilities and being good teachers as well,” King said. “I like to hear how they respond to when I ask them how they balance those two things.”
The Eagles will move up to Class 3A next season beginning with football and King said he is glad the coaching staff is in place to deal with the transition.
“I like everything we have,” King said. “We have a lot of good coaches in place and our biggest challenge is moving up to 3A and with everything going on, we’re not seeing our kids right now. I think we’ll face better competition, especially with us being a small 3A school. We’re trying to get the correct number of coaches in place and get them prepared for what they’re going to face.”
The future of both Valley View boys and girls athletics is bright, according to King.
“Alan and those guys did a good job of building,” King said. “Our main focus is to keep a good coaching staff in place. The coaches we hire will have to step up their knowledge base a little bit and we’ve got a good mixture of coaches with experience, so they can mentor some of the younger staff. Our middle school coming up is a really solid and I think they’re going to perform really well. We’ve got some great coaches in place and we’ve got great numbers on the girls’ side, which always helps.”
Aside from the sports, King said it’s more important how the athletes turn into adults.
“I kind of look at it that it’s not just about wins and losses in the programs, but our first goal is to see these kids graduate and see them move onto careers,” King said. “We want them to be good in the community and be leaders. If you focus your sports in the right way, they’re going to learn all that as they’re involved in athletics.”
