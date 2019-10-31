Last season, the Lindsay Knights came up three points short of Seymour in a winner-take-all game for the district title.
The Knights will have a chance at revenge as they host Seymour on Friday, Nov. 1, at Knight Stadium.
Lindsay is in a good position to win the district championship this time around as the Knights are riding a five-game winning streak. They are 7-2 on the season, undefeated in district play at 3-0 and undefeated at home with four wins.
Head coach Jeff Smiley said the team is where it hoped it would be before the season began.
“The expectation all along for this team was to be playing for a district championship against Seymour,” Smiley said. “That’s come to fruition and now we have to go win the game. It’s out there for us, but we have to play really well. It drives us. It’s going to be senior night and that’s the last time they’ll get to play on that field.”
The last district championship for the Knights came in 2014, so there is a bit of history on the line for Lindsay, which faces the Panthers, who are 4-4 on the season and 2-0 in district.
During the Knights’ five-game winning streak, they have outscored their opponents 220-14.
“It goes all the way back to our offseason,” Smiley said. “We had a tremendous summer and the kids are buying into what we are doing. That’s all coming to fruition right now. We’re playing at a high level defensively. I think we’re third in the state in Class 2A Division I in points allowed. We don’t live or die by stats, but we are playing at a high level. We expect to be an elite level team, but we’re not there yet.”
The Knights’ two losses this season to Muenster and Whitewright were by a combined five points, but the majority of Lindsay’s wins have been by blowout.
Smiley said he expects a close game and that Seymour is dangerous on offense.
“They’re probably 50-50 run and pass, but they like to throw it downfield,” Smiley said. “If we can prevent the big play and make them earn everything, I think we’ll be in a good position to win.”
