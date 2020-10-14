The Lindsay Knights keep on winning. After flattening Tom Bean 65-0 on Friday, Oct. 9, the Knights improved to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in district play.
But the win was just the second shutout of the season for Lindsay and head coach Jeff Smiley said his team continues to improve as it closes out the regular season.
“We wanted to go out and play a good, clean game,” Smiley said. “We did have a couple of turnovers, but for the most part, it felt like we are playing the way we should have. We want to play efficient, fast and physical. Our special teams were really good. We did what we wanted to do and I felt like we were a better team walking off the field then when we walked onto it. Plus, we came out healthy and got a lot of young kids in the game. Everybody played.”
The Knights have outscored their district foes 209-38, but against Tom Bean, they pitched a nearly perfect game, especially defensively.
“Anytime you get a shutout, I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s a big deal,” Smiley said. “Every against a scout team it’s hard. That’s always a goal of ours. The kids and coaches take it personal when the other team scores. It’s not always easy to accomplish. Our kids did their jobs and when you have 11 guys doing their jobs and playing hard and fast, it makes it tough on the offense.”
Offensively, the Knights have been on a tear. Lindsay was led by junior quarterback Kolt Schuckers’ 406 yards and 6 touchdowns on 18-of-24 passing.
Senior Caleb McKinney hauled in a team-high 174 yards on four receptions with two touchdowns. Senior Tyler Yancey had five catches for 101 yards and three scores while senior running back Jace Edington had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown to go along with his 10 carries, 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re starting to dial in our deficiencies and we’re seeing those starting to diminish and you should this time of year,” Smiley said. “We’ve got to take care of the football and continue to tackle better. We have to do better at that. You’re not going to make a deep run making turnovers.”
The Knights will travel to Alvord to play the Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 16. Alvord is 4-3 on the season, but Smiley was quick to point out that records can be deceiving.
“It is a tough game and they’re improving each week,” Smiley said. “They had to miss a game early in the year due to COVID and they had to play another game with part of their JV, so they could easily be 5-1 or 6-0. We expect a tough ballgame.”
The Bulldogs’ offense revolves around their quarterback and stopping him is key to the Knights’ success.
“He’s one of the better football players in the district, so we’re going to have to contain him,” Smiley said. “We’re going to have to tackle him and maintain our pass rush lanes. He’s just as comfortable running it as he is throwing it. They’re playing better on defense and they’re aggressive. It will be a good test for us.”
The Knights have two bye weeks to end the season, so their game against Alvord marks their second to last regular season game.
Smiley said his team knows it doesn’t have many more chances to get ready for the playoffs.
“We’re focused on the task ahead of us, but this game is probably for a district championship,” Smiley said. “That’s our goal for a lot of reasons. This is a big game. It’s one we want to win for obvious reasons. I think we know we have two more games and that we need to be playing our best football at the end of next week. We’re playing good football right now.”
