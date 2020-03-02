Never count out the Lindsay Knights. Down throughout much of their Class 2A area-round tilt against Electra, Lindsay bowed up when it matter most.
The Knights outscored Electra 19-10 in the final quarter to steal away a 56-49 victory.
Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison said his team has continued to show incredible grit this season and Friday, Feb. 28, was no different.
“We didn’t shoot better than Electra did as far as 2-point percentage or 3-point percentage, but one thing we did do well was shoot free throws, which hasn’t been the norm for us this year,” Cornelison said. “We focused on free throws during the week and sure enough it came down to us making them.”
Lindsay was 13-of-18 at the charity stripe which helped offset their 35% field-goal percentage and 16% 3-point percentage.
Seth Foster led the team in scoring with 20 points, going 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Tyler Yancey also scored 16 points with three steals.
Cornelison said the duo along with several other bench players carried the team.
“Seth and Tyler played really, really well for us on both ends of the floor,” Cornelison said. “It’s a plus for us when we have two guys in double digits. It means we’re close to scoring 50.”
Not having pressed the entire game, Lindsay went to the press in the fourth which led to Electra turnovers and easy transition baskets for the Knights.
“They had only played five or six guys and we used some of our bench early, so we had a little bit fresher of legs,” Cornelison said. “They were a little tired and we were able to force some turnovers, which led to the run we had in the fourth quarter. We were able to extend in the fourth quarter due to our pressure. That allowed us to separate just enough for the win.”
With the win, the Knights earned themselves a date with a familiar nemesis. Lindsay will face Muenster for the second time this season and for the second consecutive season in the playoffs in the Class 2A regional semifinal game.
Lindsay and Muenster will battle it out at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in Bowie.
Muenster and Lindsay locked horns much earlier this season with Muenster coming out on top 55-40 on Dec. 27.
The Hornets have had the Knights’ number lately and Cornelison said Muenster is the class of the region.
“I think the first couple years we dealt with them, we had an issue where we didn’t come out and play very well against them,” Cornelison said. “The last couple times we’ve played them, we haven’t been scared. Last year’s game, it was a three-point game in the last four minutes of the game and they made a run to finish the game. It was a close ball game this year. We didn’t play bad. We didn’t shoot it very well, but we played good defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.