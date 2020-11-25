The Lindsay Knights put up over 700 yards of offense last Friday in their area-round beat down of Tolar, but there was still some meat left on the bone for the Knights as they threw two interceptions.
While Lindsay still routed the Rattlers 69-20, head coach Jeff Smiley said his team hasn’t reached its peak yet.
“Anytime you can post over 700 yards of offense, that’s an impressive feat and that’s a tribute to all of our kids,” Smiley said. “They came ready to play and executed really well. I thought we played really good on defense and special teams was really good. It was a good night. We had an answer both times we turned the ball over, but I’m not happy about those two turnovers.
“We have to limit those. Like I told our guys, the only team that can beat us right now is us. We’re going to be in every game, but we have to take care of the football and tackle.”
The Knights will take on Bosqueville in the regional quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in Aledo.
The second-seeded Bulldogs are 7-3 on the season after defeating first-seeded Cooper in the area round 44-12.
Smiley said any team that is playing this time of year is one to be reckoned with.
“They have a good football team with about 12 to 13 seniors and they rely on those guys,” Smiley said. “They play really hard, so we’ll have to play a really clean game to have a chance this next week.”
The Bulldogs are a balanced offense that Smiley said can fluctuate between relying on the run or the pass from week to week.
Smiley said the Knights have succeeded this season defending both the aerial attack and the ground game.
“We feel good about our matchups,” Smiley said. “At this point, you are what you are. Again, it goes back to minimizing mental errors.”
Bosqueville operates out of a four-man defensive front, but Smiley said the Bulldogs play it differently than normal four-man fronts because of how they put their defensive ends out wide.
Smiley said the wide receivers will have to win their individual matchups, but that should be too much of a challenge for the Knights as the combination of Caleb McKinney, Tyler Yancey, Braxton Craigie and Garrett Ellender have been deadly all season long.
Smiley said he has extreme confidence in all his receivers.
“We’re glad we have all those guys,” Smiley said.
The line of scrimmage will also be a key for the Knights as the Bulldogs have a bunch of size on their offensive line.
The Knights put last season behind them with their win over Tolar. Lindsay fell to Sundown in the second round last season and has been driven to erase those memories this year.
“They haven’t been to the third round too many times,” Smiley said. “Our kids couldn’t wait to get to practice Monday and sometimes at this time of year you have teams that are tired, but our kids just want to keep playing. That’s certainly a good sign for us. These kids will play as long as they can and as long as we let them.”
Smiley said once teams get this far into the playoffs, they start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As a result, their drive often ramps up and they understand that every mistake could mean the end of their season.
“We might as well be the ones that are playing,” Smiley said. “There’s even much more sense of urgency and if you’re going to go this far, you might as well finish the deal. It’s such a good thing for a program because our younger kids have been able to get three more weeks of practice. Then it becomes an expectation and it gives us a chance to get better every week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.