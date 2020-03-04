Meeting for the second consecutive season in the same exact Class 2A regional quarterfinal round, the Lindsay Knights hung right with the Muenster Hornets in the first two quarters Tuesday, March 3, in Bowie.
Lindsay traded blows in the first quarter and trailed by just one point. The Knights trailed 22-17 headed to halftime, but Muenster’s defense wore on Lindsay and held the Knights to just eight second-half points on the way to a 55-25 victory.
Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison liked what he saw in the first half, but was quick to credit Muenster’s defense and offensive versatility in the second half.
“We had a really solid first half, but the second half, Muenster picked up their defensive intensity a lot and we didn’t adjust to it very well,” Cornelison said. “They shot it really well. Going into it, we felt like that if they were going to beat us, they were going to have to beat us from the 3-point line and they did. That forced us to come out and they got points in the paint. That’s what makes them so good. They can play all sorts of different ways.”
Muenster shot a scorching 54% from 3-point land and 46% percent from the field, which led to easier buckets in the point.
The Hornets had a 20-10 advantage in points in the paint.
Cornelison said the first half was going Lindsay’s way for a while.
“We made some outside shots, but the second half we didn’t make any,” Cornelison said. “We had a hard time getting good looks on the offensive end too. That goes back to what they did to us defensively. They took away our perimeter looks that we got the first half.”
Lindsay was led by Clinton Wallace’s eight points, but nobody scored in double digits for the Knights.
Cornelison said the Knights needed one of their players to step up offensively, but it wasn’t in the cards against Muenster’s stifling defense.
“We got some decent looks at times, but we didn’t knock down some shots,” Cornelison said. “Anytime you have someone that can go get you a bucket can come in handy. The last month and a half, we’ve had some guys that have scored well for us. Tyler Yancey and Seth Foster have done that, but we had trouble getting them involved.”
At halftime, Cornelison said it would be the fine points of the game that would keep things headed in the right direction for the Knights.
“We had to keep doing the little things,” Cornelison said. “We were rebounding. We had more offensive rebounds than they did the first half, even though we didn’t shoot it as well as they did. We got more attempts, but in the second half, they killed us on the boards. We didn’t do those little things to keep them off the boards. When they did miss they got second and third shot attempts on us that broke our back.”
Lindsay shot just 24% from the field and was outrebounded 37-18 for the game.
Lindsay went undefeated in district play on the way to yet another district championship this year.
Despite the loss, the Knights still made it three rounds deep in the playoffs and Cornelison said it was a successful season.
“We graduate four or five kids and we don’t know what we’re going to replace them with every year, but one thing I told them is I don’t think we realize how close we are to taking that next rung on the ladder,” Cornelison said. “We’ve kind of plateaued the last couple years, but how much we put into it in the offseason will determine how well we can take that next step. We’ve got five quality players coming back and a JV team that went 18-5 last year.”
