Not every win came emphatically, but the Lindsay Knights dominated the District 12-2A. After wrapping up the outright district championship two games ago against Tom Bean, the Knights closed out an undefeated district slate with a 40-35 win over Tioga earlier this week.
The district success continues the tradition the Knights have built up the past four seasons. Including this season, the Knights have lost just three total district tilts, going 37-3 in that span.
Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison said he was impressed with his team’s drive to close out district on the right foot, especially considering the Knights had wrapped up the district title already.
“This was the first time we were able to clinch district as soon as we did, so the last two district games, there wasn’t a whole lot to play for,” Cornelison said. “Our seeding was set and we knew we were going in as the first-place team, so for them to come out and be self-motivated, it became our goal at that point was to finish district undefeated. That was a big thing for the kids to really step up and attain that goal.”
Lindsay led 12-5 in the first quarter and took a 19-9 lead to halftime, but a costly third frame forced the Knights to make some changes as Tioga outscored them 20-7 for a 29-26 advantage.
Cornelison said once the Knights navigated through foul trouble, they got back to their defensive ways.
“Defensively, I thought we played well except for one quarter,” Cornelison said. “We switched our defense a little bit to try to avoid picking up any more fouls. As a result of that, Tioga was able to get some good looks and get some confidence going, but once we got to the fourth quarter unscathed, we were able to get back to what we were doing and have the same success we had in the first two quarters.”
A key stretch to begin the fourth quarter helped turn around the game. Back-to-back 3-pointers gave the Knights the lead and they never looked back.
“We had two kids step up really big,” Cornelison said. “Cayden Rains, who is one of our better 3-point shooters, hit a big 3 to tie the game and then a possession later, Seth Foster hit his only 3 of the game to give us the lead. From that point on, we held on to it. We’re extremely scrappy. We play hard and there are times where offensively we struggle, but fortunately during district, we’ve been able to pull out games because we’re stubborn and hard-nosed.”
Lindsay hit just three out of their 12 3s in the game, but the consecutive 3s were the tipping point for the Knights.
The Knights won the rebounding edge with a 38-33 advantage, but defensively, their seven steals helped feed their offense, which shot 37% from field-goal range.
While the Knights don’t have the go-to scorer that they’ve had on past teams, Cornelison lauded his squad for its scrappy ways.
“We’ve got some kids with high motors that are extremely active with their hands and once we get a deflection, we’ve got a good chance of getting the ball down floor,” Cornelison said.
Clinton Wallace paced Lindsay in scoring with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting along with eight rebounds. Most of his points came in the paint and Cornelison said that is a testament to his aggressive attitude.
“He got some trash buckets and he had some good looks from the perimeter,” Cornelison said. “He was able to finish around the basket. Clinton has been a great kid for us getting after loose balls and diving on the floor. All our kids are like that.”
Lindsay will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, against Era in Sanger.
The Knights could have played a warmup game Friday, Feb. 21, but Cornelison thought the rest would suit his team better.
“With our playoff game being on Monday, I would rather us heal up and get fresh,” Cornelison said.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
