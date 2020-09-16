The Lindsay Knights shot down Callisburg 41-6 to move to 3-0 on the season and they have one final tune-up against Valley View on Friday, Sept. 18, before they begin their district schedule against Collinsville.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley was not entirely happy with his team’s performance against Callisburg, but after reviewing film, he realized the Knights did better than he thought.
“We had some things on defense we have to clean up, but we feel like we’ve cleaned those up,” Smiley said. “Other than the three turnovers which were a black eye offensively, we probably played our best offensive game this season. We were really efficient and we did a really good job running and throwing the ball.”
Smiley is confident his team will be able to correct the turnovers they committed against the Wildcats. He said if they hadn’t turned the ball over so many times, the Knights would have potentially put up two more touchdowns.
While Smiley knew there was room for improvement immediately following the win, he said the effort his team showed never wavered.
As the Knights turn their attention to Valley View, Smiley knows they are facing a wounded team in the Eagles.
“They’re definitely struggling with injuries and I know that’s frustrating for coach [Curtis] King,” Smiley said. “We can prepare for what we’ve seen on film and that’s all we can do. For us, it matters with what we do anyway.”
Smiley expects the Eagles to use their passing game more than they have in the past and that his defense will have to be ready.
“I think they can throw the football and that will depend on if their quarterback is healthy,” Smiley said. “If their quarterback is healthy, he’s a good football player. He can hurt you with his arm and his legs. I think they’re getting their running back [Colby Lewis] back and I’ve been impressed with him on film. [Logan Lewis] has filled in and done some good things and he’s also a good defensive player.”
The Eagles will still lean on their running game and Smiley said at times the Knights’ defense has done well against the run. However, there are also times the Knights have struggled, Smiley said.
“It just goes back to us fixing a few things,” Smiley said.
Valley View has given up 98 points in its first two games of the season, but Smiley has reminded his team to stay focused.
“They’re struggling a little bit on defense and they’ve played two pretty good teams in Ponder and Bells,” Smiley said. “Bells is really good and Ponder is quite improved from last year. We talk to our kids all the time to not look over anyone and we want to respect everybody. It’s about us getting better every week and we need to get going as we head into Collinsville. Going into that fifth or sixth game, you should be hitting your stride.”
The Knights will travel to Valley View for a 7:30 p.m. tilt Friday, Sept. 18.
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
