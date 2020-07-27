Lindsay athletic director Jeff Smiley was relieved when the University Interscholastic League announced last week that his team could start the season on time.
Every morning for the past few weeks, the football season was the first thought that popped into his mind and his last thought before he went to bed. Now that the Knights are good to go for Monday, Aug. 3, Smiley and the Knights can turn their attention to gearing up for the season.
One change the UIL made was the elimination of the first scrimmage of the season, but Smiley said that won’t affect them too much.
“We can proceed and for us, it didn’t change much of anything,” Smiley said. “Losing a scrimmage isn’t a detriment to us because we’ve got a veteran team and when we were young like last year, we needed those two scrimmages, but right now we don’t have a lot of questions marks. I don’t think we’ll need to spend as much time on the field practicing. We’ll probably scale back on practices, but not in intensity. We’ll still practice hard.”
The Knights’ regular season schedule wasn’t affected and Smiley said he is grateful for that knowing so many other teams will have to make adjustments.
“We’re just glad we’re getting to play,” Smiley said. “It’s one less thing I have to worry about. I thought all the teams would have been delayed so for me it was really a positive that [Class] 1A through 4A gets to start on time. I just know we’re carrying on as if it’s a normal year.”
The coaching staff was in the middle of painting the visiting bleachers when they found out the UIL’s decision.
That quickly made them pause with excitement.
“We all kind of did a dance and a couple backflips,” Smiley said. “The kids have been super worried about it as well and they were really excited. It’s nice to know we’ll see some normalcy. Our kids have been excited all summer and any time we get to do football, they’re excited. It was a relief and they are super fired up.”
Smiley said the 50% capacity of spectators at games will be a challenge and that a plan is currently being put together to address it.
Smiley said he has great confidence in the UIL and the Texas Education Agency made as good of decision as they could have given the circumstances.
“I’m not an expert, but listening to some of the experts, I think the UIL and TEA have certainly done their research and if they thought they were truly putting kids in harm’s way that we wouldn’t do what we are doing,” Smiley said. “You have to trust that. There’s a lot of people that feel like kids need to be back in school and they need to be participating in sports and that it’s what’s best for the kids.”
Not much will change for the Knights the next few weeks as they gear up for two-a-day practices and Smiley said personnel decisions are underway.
“We want to make sure we have kids in the right positions,” Smiley said. “Practices have been outstanding and have been good all summer. Kids have been working really hard and we have been pushing them really hard. They want and expect to be pushed. Summer workouts have been outstanding and we feel like we’ve got a lot of good out of them.
“If nothing else, it’s good to have the kids together and to be forming those bonds that you need to form and develop that team chemistry that is important for a successful season and you can’t do that if you’re not together.”
