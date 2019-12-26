The Lindsay Knights football team made several key strides this season in their second year under head coach Jeff Smiley.
The Knights rolled to an undefeated district championship and earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They opened with a bi-district win over Winters, but fell in the area round to Sundown to close out their season at 9-3.
A multitude of Knights were respected by the District 4-2A coaches and headlining those selections was sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers, who was named the most valuable player.
“We had an idea that he could play, but we hadn’t seen him do much,” Smiley said. “He didn’t have much an offseason, but once we got into two-a-days, he had a really good year. The exciting thing about him is he’s just a sophomore. We get him for two more years and he’s only going to improve. He’s still growing. He’s not mature physically yet and he’s been blessed with some physical attributes and this offseason will be big for him. I can’t wait to see how much he progresses.”
Senior defensive back Nick Schmitz was selected as co-defensive player of the year and Smiley said he was integral to the Knights’ success on defense.
“Nick was a special player for us this year,” Smiley said. “We knew he could be. He had injuries last year, but he made it through just fine this year. It was about keeping him healthy and he was one of the best tackling safeties I’ve ever coached. He’s very smart. He was like a coach on the field for me. He knew the coverages as well as I did. Mental errors were nonexistent with him.”
Senior Tanner Corcoran and junior Gage Bezner were tabbed as co-linemen of the year and Smiley said the pair was crucial to setting the tone the Knights wanted to set.
“Corcoran was one of those guys that had a great offseason and got bigger and stronger,” Smiley said. “That showed this year. He was hard to block and he was a big guy that could block. We’re going to miss him. With Gage, they don’t come much smarter than him. We’re looking forward to great things out of him next year.”
Sophomore linebacker Clay Fuhrmann was named co-newcomer of the year and despite his youth, Smiley said he was a sure-fire tackler.
“He hurt his shoulder last spring, but he stepped right in there this year,” Smiley said. “He was top five in tackles in the state in Class 2A and he was our productivity leader on defense. I won’t say he’s a surprise, but he certainly exceed expectations.”
Last season’s starting quarterback Seth Foster was also named co-utility player of the year. The senior transitioned to wide receiver this season along with time at other holes that Smiley said were important ones to be filled.
“Seth could do everything,” Smiley said. “We used him to run the ball on our fly-sweeps and as a receiver and a new position, he had as good of hands as any player I’ve coached. We’re certainly going to miss Seth.”
Junior Tyler Yancey was named as a first-team punter and kicker, while the Lindsay coaching staff was selected as the staff of the year.
“That was one of the things I was most proud of was our special teams play,” Smiley said. “He had some big field goals in some big games and he was almost 100 percent on extra points. Those are huge because those things will win you games, but they will also lose you games if you’re not good in that area.”
Junior defensive lineman Nash Dieter, junior linebacker Cooper Carter, freshman defensive back Colton Hanks, junior linebacker Andrew Schully and Yancey as a corner all made the first-team defense.
On the first-team offense was junior running back Jace Eddington, junior wide receiver Garrett Ellender, junior offensive lineman Kaden Green, senior lineman Kade Hermes, senior lineman Casey Pounds and junior lineman Derek Parsons.
