The Lindsay Knights got back on track with a 21-6 win last week against Callisburg and as they turn their attention toward Whitewright on Friday, Sept. 20, they’ll have to forget about how last season’s tilt played out.
The Knights thrashed the Tigers 41-7 to send them to their fourth loss of the season. This year, the Tigers are 2-1 with a new head coach in Kevin Wiggins running the show.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley expects several different wrinkles to the Tigers’ game compared to last season.
“They’re going to look a little different on offense than what they did last year,” Smiley said. “They have more of a typical spread look, but they also get into some two-back looks. It’s more spread concepts and some power-read and sweep plays. You can tell they’re still new in the system on both sides of the ball. And they’re still trying to figure things out. But what they have done is they get better each week.”
The Tigers will use a split look on defense that has two outside linebackers and two inside linebackers with three players in the secondary.
As much as the Knights will bend to exploit the Tigers’ defense, Smiley said their main focus is on what Lindsay does, not the opponent.
“It really doesn’t matter what they do,” Smiley said. “ We have to be able to execute our offense no matter what we see. We feel like we have the ability to be a really explosive offense. We feel like we have good speed at our receiver spot. We don’t have great speed, but we have good football speed. And our kids run good routes and the better the route you run, the less fast you have to be.”
The Knights will look to emulate their aerial attack that went for over 300 yards in Lindsay’s win over Callisburg.
Smiley said the Knights’ defense will have to step it up from last week’s performance, despite limiting the Wildcats to just six points.
At this time last season, Knights went into a three-game free fall after their win against Whitewright, so Smiley said it is important for this year’s squad to avoid that potential pitfall.
“We lost our confidence for about three weeks when things just weren’t going right,” Smiley said. “And not only that, but we were injured. I don’t think at any point in time last year that we ever had all the starters playing. We started figuring things better and we were playing for the district championship. But that’s what we don’t want to happen this year. We just want to continue to improve because we feel like we have a good football team.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.