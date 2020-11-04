Two weeks without football has been tough for the Lindsay Knights, but there is a bright side to their schedule change due to their hiatus of quarantining part of the team.
The Knights get a chance for a tune-up before the begin their march through the playoffs and that starts with Trenton on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Knight Stadium.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said it has been tough not playing the past two weeks, but that there was a silver lining being able to play before the playoffs instead of the potential rust of a long layoff.
“We were going to have to go three weeks without playing a game and I was concerned about that,” Smiley said. “I wasn’t going to pick up another game because I didn’t want to get anybody hurt. This has kind of solved that problem. We were ready for a break. We’ve been going hard since August 5. We were going to get a break, but it came early. We’re looking at it from the standpoint of it being a blessing.”
There is still something on the line for the district champs. Lindsay sits at 8-0 on the season and the Knights want to finish the regular season unblemished. Still, there will be some challenges they will have to overcome after not playing for so long.
“We want to go undefeated and that hasn’t happened too many times in Lindsay,” Smiley said. “We need to play. You always worry about being a little bit rusty, but I’m not too concerned about it with these kids. They’re ready to get back to playing. The game plan is already in. We’re a little bit ahead of the game as far as that goes. I feel like our kids are ready to go play mentally.”
The Knights already have their first-round playoff matchup decided as they will face off against Wolfe City, which is 5-4 on the season and set to face Cooper (6-1) in its final district game.
However, Smiley said he has made it clear to his team that it doesn’t want to overlook Trenton.
“We can’t go out and play a sloppy game,” Smiley said. “That’s the worst thing we can do. We want to be playing well going into the playoffs. That’s something I worry about as a coach is looking ahead. It inevitably always comes back to bite you.”
The Trenton Tigers (4-3) have some size on their team and will try to run the ball between the tackles. As a result, Smiley said it’s imperative the Knights’ offense capitalize with the chances it gets.
“They’ll try to play ball control and get ahead of the sticks,” Smiley said. “We’ve got to keep them away from third down and short situations and situations they want to be in. They’re big across the board and that always presents a challenge.”
The Knights are still ironing out some of their issues in practice in preparation for the playoffs, especially offensively.
Defensively, the Tigers sport an odd defensive front and due to the Knights extravagant offensive scheme, Smiley said they never know what to expect from opposing teams’ secondaries.
“People have to play us different because of what we do offensively and you don’t see what we do too much at this level,” Smiley said. “It’s kind of like playing a Slot-T team and some people’s answer against us is to blitz every down or not at all. Sometimes people change up their whole defenses against us. You never know what you’re going to get.”
Smiley said the Knights’ most important goal this Thursday is to tackle well, eliminate mental errors and win the turnover battle.
Patrick Hayslip
