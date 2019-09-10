The Lindsay Knights came up just short of the upset over Muenster in the kraut bowl Friday, Sept. 6, but despite nearly turning the tables on the Hornets, the Knights aren’t looking for any moral wins.
“We’re not playing to keep it close,” Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said. “We’re playing to win the game and I told our kids all week long that the only one that can beat us is us. We had some self-inflicted wounds Friday night. We were kind of our worst enemy at times and the end result of that is we got beat 24-22.”
As much respect Smiley has for his former team and head coach Brady Carney, Smiley said he felt his team was capable of much more.
“Obviously it was sloppy play on both sides and sometimes when kids are trying to overextend or trying to make something happen, they forget about ball security,” Smiley said. “You know, we threw to the wrong team sometimes, but that’s football.”
Sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers paced the offense with 285 yards passing and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Junior wideout Nash Dieter led the receivers with 93 yards and a touchdown while Garrett Ellender racked up eight catches for 70 yards.
Senior Seth Foster also had 53 yards receiving and a touchdown while also rushing for 53 yards and touchdown.
Smiley said despite the loss, he felt it would harden his team for later in the season.
“Muenster has a good football team, but I feel like this is a game that will make us better down the road, because we know that we’re close to being a good football team,” Smiley said. “We pride ourselves on the physical side and it’s a physical game. We really haven’t been physical in the last two or three years here and we feel like we’ve turned the corner in that regard. I felt like we went blow for blow with them.”
The Knights totaled 388 yards of offense, but after going crazy on the ground last week, they struggled for just 89 yards rushing against Muenster.
