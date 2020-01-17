The Lindsay Knights have been in search of offense lately. They found it Friday, Jan. 17, in their first district game of the season.
Led by Seth Foster’s 26 points, the Knights blew the doors off the game in the first quarter and never relented. Lindsay’s pressure defense suffocated Valley View all night long and the Knights skated to a 71-28 victory.
Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison the team made a concerted effort to play well to start the game.
“We really wanted to set the tone early and that was our mindset going in,” Cornelison said. “The kids executed it to perfection. I couldn’t be prouder of them the way they stepped up. I knew the non-district schedule would prepare us for a game like this and it did. A lot of the offense came from confidence. We got some things in transition off our defense.”
The Knights made a change on defense Friday and that was to employ a zone defense. Cornelison said he thought the tweak would give the Knights better chances to trap.
“We probably ran more zone than we have in a long time, but the effort was there and we were able to get some deflections to get into transition,” Cornelison said. “Our confidence got going and it was like a boulder running downhill. We really anticipated their big kid being in the game. We haven’t trapped a whole lot out of it and we thought we could catch them off guard.”
The Knights had the Eagles doubled up at halftime 36-18 and Cornelison said they wanted to have another good start to the third quarter. The Eagles had a spurt to begin the third frame, prompting a Lindsay timeout.
From that point forward, the Knights were off and running. Lindsay outscored Valley View 19-4 in the quarter.
“We wanted to come out the first four minutes of the half and put the throttle down some more,” Cornelison said. “We really didn’t do that. We called timeout and regrouped a little bit. We refocused and really got on a roll again. Valley View came out in a zone in the second half and for us to beat any zone, we have to make shots from the outside. The early transition stuff led to their confidence to make those outside shots.”
Foster delivered 10 points in the third quarter to help keep the offense churning and Cornelison said he stepped up against the Eagles’ zone defense in the second half.
“Seth plays the top of that zone and he has a high motor,” Cornelison said. “He got a lot of deflections for us and that got our transition going. He got some layups and got fouled. Cayden Rains stepped up and hit some 3s as well.”
Tyler Yancey also had 11 points while Braxton Craigie, Rains and Nash Dieter each added six points.
Moving to 1-0 in district after falling to Henrietta, Cornelison said it was a strong start to district, but stressed that the Knights, now 5-13 on the season, will take it one game at a time.
“1-0. That non-district record means nothing right now,” Cornelison said. “We really had a great whole week. Our guys really had a gut check after the loss and we had some really good practices on Wednesday and Thursday. We felt really good about things. It couldn’t have played out any better than it did.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.