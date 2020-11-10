The Lindsay Knights are undefeated at 9-0 and on a mission. Their playoff trek begins with a matchup against Wolfe City on Nov. 12, in Anna.
If their final game of the regular season is any indication of which way the Knights’ arrow is pointing, they are in store for many more wins this season.
Lindsay demolished Trenton 65-22 on Thursday Nov. 5 and despite a few critical errors, head coach Jeff Smiley felt it was their best game of the season.
“When you go back and look at the film and take away the mishaps we had, I felt like we probably played our best game of the year offensively and defensively,” Smiley said. “We did a lot of things right. It was a good game for us to play going into the playoffs.”
Smiley has right to be optimistic as the Knights were led by junior quarterback Kolt Schuckers, who again posted gaudy numbers to the tune of a school-record 487 yards on 42-of-51 passing for six touchdowns.
Caleb McKinney hauled in a game-high 172 yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown while Tyler Yancey had 11 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Braxton Craigie had a school-record four touchdown catches for 87 yards on eight receptions.
Running back Jace Edington needed just 12 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
“I feel good about where our team is at,” Smiley said. “We’re healthy and I feel like we still have played our best game yet and that’s a good thing. Even with the couple weeks off, they were ready and excited to play.”
The top-seeded Knights will face the fourth-seeded Wolfe City Wolves (5-4) and Smiley said they pose a challenge to the Knights’ defense because of all the formations they use.
“They get in everything from empty to two tight ends to two-by-two or three-by-one,” Smiley said. “They’re very multiple on offense, but they want to run the football. Their passing game isn’t something they lean on and we feel like we defend the run well. We have to not let them get ahead of the sticks and keep them in third-and-long.”
The Wolves sport and even defensive front and Smiley said like it has been throughout the season, he doesn’t know what to expect in their secondary due to what Lindsay does offensively.
Smiley knows that from here on out, the Knights aren’t going to play any easy teams. In fact, he expects them to be more motivated to knock off the undefeated Knights (9-0).
“They’re sound in the way they line up and their kids play hard,” Smiley said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot. That’s just the way it is. Last year, we were a little bit of an unknown, but now everybody knows about us. We’ll get everybody’s best game and I don’t think that will be any different against Wolfe City.”
Lindsay had a solid start to the playoffs last season with a 26-7 win over Winters in the bi-district round, but the Knights were tripped up in the area round with a 45-21 loss to Sundown, despite taking a 21-0 lead.
Smiley said the Knights’ experience is one of the biggest additions from last year’s 9-3 squad and that is rooted in the 13 seniors they have.
“From here on out, it’s single elimination and if you play bad, you go home,” Smiley said. “That leads to a sense of urgency. I feel like our team is hungry. Sometimes in Week 10 or 11, there are teams that are tired or they’ve had all the football they want, but I don’t sense that with our kids. They enjoy playing the game and they know we haven’t done what we set out to do yet.
“We want to be playing in December and once you get to get to that point, anything can happen. But you have to get past Wolfe City first.”
