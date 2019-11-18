Last season was up and down for the Lindsay Knights and despite making the playoffs last year, their journey was cut short in the first round.
This season, the Knights were riding a six-game winning streak headed into the playoffs. As district champion and No. 1 seed, Lindsay drew fourth-seeded Winters to begin this year’s playoffs.
The Knights had another dominant defensive performance and defeated the Blizzards 26-7 on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said it was nice to get the first playoff win out of the way.
“We ended last season with a bad taste in our mouth, so it feels good to get a bi-district win,” Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said. “It’s always good to be working in Week 12. We felt like Winters had a really good football team. They did some things we didn’t expect. They played cover-2 on defense, which we hadn’t seen on film all week long, but we got the win.”
Smiley said the team was slow out of the gates on the offensive side of the ball to start the game, but he was proud of how the team responded to the early adversity.
“Anytime you’re off two weeks, you worry about being sluggish,” Smiley said. “We were just off a little bit offensively, but the coaches and kids did a great job adjusting and we were able to take advantage of what Winters was doing.”
The Knights’ offense still put up nearly 400 yards of offense. Sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers threw for 229 yards on 18-of-31 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.
Eight different players caught passes from Schuckers including senior Seth Foster, who led the team with five receptions for 54 yards.
“Schuckers played really well,” Smiley said. “He started off a little slow and maybe there were some nerves there as a sophomore playing in his first playoff game. He doesn’t let too much bother him. He settled in and it didn’t take him long.”
Junior Tyler Yancey caught a 30-yard touchdown while junior Derek Parsons had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Junior running back Jace Eddington had one of his best games of the season as he rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.
Smiley said Eddington’s running presence was a welcomed sight with how Winters was playing the Knights defensively.
“It’s easier said than done because Winters was big,” Smiley said. “They had a 280-pounder that could play and some big, tall kids. We knew we had to establish the run and I thought we were able to wear them down in the second half. The coaches and kids did a really good job. Our line did fantastic.”
During the Knights’ current seven-game winning streak, their defense has only allowed a total of 21 points.
“You have to feel good about holding them to seven points,” Smiley said. “Anytime you can do that to a good team like Winters, you feel good about that. We know we still have areas to get better. We feel like we haven’t played our best game offensively or defensively and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”
The Knights advance to the area round of the Class 2A Division I playoffs against Sundown on Friday, Nov. 22.
