The top-seeded Lindsay Knights are rested and recovered after their bye week and as they prepare for Thursday’s opening playoff matchup against fourth-seeded Winters.
Last season’s playoff run ended prematurely as the Knights fell 68-34 to Stamford, but Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said the team is in a much better position for success this go-around.
“We feel like we have a good football team,” Smiley said. “If we execute, limit turnovers and limit penalties, and you have to have a little luck, I feel like we can go a long way. The kids have to believe that, but I feel like we have a lot of football left to play. But we’re in an extremely tough region. It’ll be a meat grinder, that’s for sure.”
While the sting of last year’s playoff loss lingers for some, Smiley said the majority of the team didn’t play in that game last season.
“You learn something from every game,” Smiley said of last year’s playoff loss. “You take away things and you look back, especially when you get beat and maybe you could have done things different, but this is a different team. It has a different makeup and different chemistry. These kids just want to play. They don’t care where or what time. They’ve been resilient all year long. Nothing really affects them. That’s certainly a good characteristic to have.”
The Knights, who are 8-2 on the season, are facing a 5-5 Winters squad and Smiley said they pose several challenges.
“They’re good football team,” Smiley said. “They could be a district champion in some of these other districts and that just tells you the strength of that district. They are such a good team.”
The Blizzards dropped their last game of the season against Ozona 25-6. Smiley said they utilize a veer, option look on offense that forces defenses to constantly be on the same page.
“We’re going to have play assignment football and have somebody on the dive and somebody on quarterback,” Smiley said. “This won’t be our first rodeo with that, which I hope is an advantage for our kids, who should be pretty comfortable with it right now.”
The Knights dealt with a similar look of offense from Olney. Lindsay defeated Olney 62-0 on Oct. 18.
Smiley said the matchup of the game will be Lindsay’s defense against Winter’s offense.
“We have to make them earn everything and not give up big plays,” Smiley said. “If we can do those two things, I like our chances.”
