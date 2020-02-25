Lindsay point guard Tyler Yancey thrives off emotion — sometimes to his own detriment — but most of the time his team feeds off it.
Yancey picked up a technical foul in the Knights’ bi-district playoff game against Era. His coach Chris Cornelison had a stern talk with him as a result, but the rest of the game he played with a vengeance.
The smallest player on the team not only led Lindsay in rebounding with 10 boards, but his 24 points were a shot in the arm for the slow-starting Knights as they erased a poor first quarter for a 63-40 victory Monday, Feb. 24 in Sanger, to advance to the area round.
Yancey said he and the Knights knew it was time to ramp up their play to start the playoffs.
“We have a mentality coming into the game that it’s one-and-done and we really don’t want to be one-and done, so we put into our mind that we’re the best on the court 24-7,” Yancey said. “We just have to have the drive. My emotions got the best of me and it probably wasn’t the best for me to do, but it happens sometimes.”
Yancey’s 24 points were a career high and he said he knew the team needed to get it going after trailing 14-8 after the first frame.
“I started shooting around early and I was finding my shot,” Yancey said. “To start the game, I wasn’t really shooting well, but when the second half came around, we all said that it’s time to play. We all had to step up and we all stepped up. It was a team thing and I’m not a selfish player, but sometimes I have to score. Most of the time I’m looking for my post Jack Popp or Seth Foster to drive. The shots started falling and I was like OK, let’s roll with it.”
After the game, Yancey said the playoff win was the “best feeling.”
Cornelison acknowledged Yancey’s emotions can work both for and against him.
“He played really, really well,” Cornelison said. “He’s a very emotional kid and he was very excited about the play he made, but he’s got to control those emotions. He and Seth Foster, those two are our emotional guys. Those are our high-motor guys that play with a lot of intensity. We go as they go.”
Trailing by six points to end the first quarter, Lindsay outscored Era 19-9 in the second quarter to take a 27-23 lead to halftime.
Cornelison said the energy was there in the first half, but the Knights weren’t playing as smart as they could have.
“Era came out expecting to win, but I don’t know that we came out with that same mentality,” Cornelison said. “It took a first half of them punching us in the mouth for us to wake up and realize that it was a ball game. They made some shots early and they hurt us against the zone.”
The Knights dominated the third quarter 25-2 and Cornelison said the change to a man defense was a major turning point.
“We made some different adjustments and went straight man and that gave them some fits,” Cornelison said. “We were able to get some turnovers and some easier buckets and once the ball started rolling, we got some confidence.”
Lindsay used its size more effectively after the first quarter and outscored the Hornets 38-16 in the paint overall.
Cornelison said once the shots around the rim started falling, everything else fell into place.
“We had probably three buckets around the rim that we missed and that was a point of emphasis at halftime,” Cornelison said. “I didn’t have to scream or holler at them. We didn’t panic. We could have felt sorry for ourselves, but we didn’t and that’s how we’ve been all year. We got a great lift off the bench with some other guys.”
Braxton Craigie was the Knights’ second leading scorer off the bench with 11 points, nine of which came from the 3-point arc.
Andrew Schully also had eight points off the bench on just 3-of-4 shooting.
“They play so hard,” Cornelison said. “When the first group wasn’t stepping up, our depth did.”
Lindsay advances to the area round where the Knights will face the winner of Santo and Electra on Friday, Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.