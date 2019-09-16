There wasn’t going to be a hangover from Lindsay’s defeat at the hands of Muenster.
The message all last week was put that loss behind them and the Lindsay Knights did so resoundingly with an elite defensive performance and over 400 yards of offense in their 21-6 win over Callisburg on Friday, Sept. 13.
“We preached that all week to our kids that we cannot have a hangover from the Muenster game. I felt like our kids came out a little bit stagnant on offense the first two series, but then we picked it up. We found a rhythm and I was really pleased with the way we finished the game.”
Sophomore Kolt Schuckers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-28 passing.
Junior wideout Garrett Ellender led the team in receiving with seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Braxton Craigie also had four catches for 109 yards while junior Tyler Yancey added a four-yard touchdown grab.
The Knights also rushed for 97 yards as junior Jase Eddington carried the ball 12 times for 91 yards.
“I thought we protected our quarterback well for the most part and we were able to run the ball very well,” Smiley said. “I was really pleased with our running game and Eddington ran the ball really hard. We only had one turnover and that was off a bad snap, so we have to do a better job taking care of the ball. We’re making progress and we’re getting better. We’re not where we need to be, but we definitely feel like we’re going the right direction.”
Smiley said the Knights had some injuries to their defensive linemen against Muenster that provided opportunities for other players to step up.
“To be honest with you, because we’re so banged up, coming out of the Muenster game in which we were missing three of our four starting defensive linemen, we were really concerned about that,” Smiley said. “But I’m really proud of our kids. We had some guys step up and did a really good job because Callisburg tries to play ball control get to third-down-and-1 or third-down-and-2 every series. We were able to keep them behind the sticks and we did a good job.”
Lindsay will travel to Whitewright on Friday, Sept. 20 with hopes of moving to 3-1 on the season.
